Bhopal: After staying at a hotel in Gurugram's Manesar for five days, the BJP MLAs from Madhya Pradesh reached here on a special flight in the wee hours of Monday. The MLAs were taken to a hotel from the airport.



Ahead of the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly scheduled to begin on Monday, the MLAs reached the state capital at around 2 a.m on Monday.



Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and BJP state President BD Sharma received the MLAs at the Raja Bhoj Airport. Meanwhile, special security arrangements were made at the airport.



Earlier, Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan late Sunday night. After the meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that the Assembly Speaker will decide the steps to be taken in Vidhan Sabha.



Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said that the Assembly Speaker will act as per the state government's decisions.



On Sunday, Pankaj Sharma, Kamal Nath's media advisor, claimed that 9 BJP MLAs will support Congress during the floor test of the Assembly.



Sources said the rebel Congress MLAs on Sunday yet again sent their resignations from Bengaluru, demanding the Assembly Speaker to approve it.



