BHOPAL: Amidst uproar in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the house was adjourned till March 26. Speaker N.P. Prajapati adjourned the house just after the governor finished his customary address.Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Govind Singh raised the issue of coronavirus threat in the country and also mentioned the Central government's advisory. The speaker accepted Singh's plea and adjourned the House till March 26

Governor Lalji in his address asked the MLAs to uphold democratic ideals. He also told the government to hold a floor test on Monday itself. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has said that it will move the court if the floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly is not held on Monday. BJP's chief whip Narottam Mishra demanded floor as Chief Minister Kamal Nath maintained that in the current political situation it is very difficult to do so.

Eariler on Monday, the MLAs of both the Congress and the BJP arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid uncertainty over holding of a floor test. Many legislators were seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on March 26.

Also Read: MP Crisis: BJP MLAs Arrive In Bhopal Ahead Of Assembly Session