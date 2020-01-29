PATNA: Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday expelled Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma from the party for indulging in "anti party activities". Prashant Kishor has been expelled after weeks of acrimony between him and Nitish Kumar. The Bihar Chief Minister had hinted yesterday at the exit amid a rapidly deteriorating slugfest over the citizenship law.

A JD (U) statement, issued by the party's chief general secretary K C Tyagi, said that these two were "acting against party's decisions as well as its functioning" which amounted to breach of discipline.

The party also accused Kishor of using "insulting words" against the Bihar chief minister. Prashant Kishor, as vice president of Janata Dal United since 2018, had been a virtual number two to Nitish Kumar.

This morning, a party leader has added to the spiraling feud by comparing Mr Kishor to the deadly Coronavirus and said his countdown had started. Election strategist-turned-politician, Kishor, on Tuesday revolted against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, charging him with having "lied" about his induction into the party and questioning if it was tantamount to admitting capitulation before the BJP.

In his first direct attack on the JD(U) national president, Kishor, lashed out at Nitish Kumar for saying that he was inducted into the party at the instance of Union Home Minister and the then BJP chief Amit Shah. Last month, their break-up over the citizenship law CAA was averted at the last minute when Nitish Kumar turned down his resignation at a party meeting.

Soon after his expulsion from JD(U), Prashant Kishor on Wednesday took a dig at party president Nitish Kumar, offering him his best wishes to "retain" the chief ministership of Bihar.

In a tweet minutes after the JD(U) suspended Kishor, Kishor said, "Thank you Nitish Kumar. Check out his Tweet: