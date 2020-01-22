NEW DELHI: Prashant Kishor, vice-president of Janta Dal (united) has challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to implement Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Using Twitter handle, he attacked the BJP government, with which the JD (U) is aligned, Prashant Kishor has said “Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji, if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!”.

Kishor’s reaction came after the Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday in which firmly stated that, “We are not afraid of protests. In fact we were born amid protests, raised amid protests. We had said the same thing in Opposition and we are now saying same thing while in power”.

However, there was difference of opinion within JD (U) as Prashant Kishor and another leader Pawan Varma openly criticized the bill, but the party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has supported it.

It is known fact that the BJP government has brought this bill and the same CAA fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from three neighboring nations who entered India before 2015.

But, the nation-wide protests are continuing from the day it was passed in Parliament and it is challenged in Apex Court, which is going to come for hearing today, i.e., on Wednesday.

