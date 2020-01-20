NEW DELHI: J P Nadda was elected unopposed as the BJP national president on Monday after he emerged as the only leader in the fray following the nomination process in which his candidature was endorsed by top party leaders.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is the in charge of the organisational election process, made the announcement at the party headquarters here.

Outgoing president Amit Shah and other senior leaders congratulated the Himachal Pradesh leader, who had been serving as the party's working president. He will serve for three years at the helm.

Nadda, who was appointed as BJP's working president last June, will take over from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was at a helm for an eventful five-and-a-half years during which the party won its biggest majority in 2019 Lok Sabha election and expanded its footprint across the country.

Nadda's name was proposed by the top party leaders, including Union ministers Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, besides several chief ministers during the nomination process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to felicitate Nadda at the party office and both leaders will later hold a meeting with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke of Nadda's rise through the ranks and said he had always been an "inspiring" worker.

Prasad noted that the leader from Himachal Pradesh worked his way up as an "excellent" organisational leader, be it in the RSS students' wing ABVP or the BJP youth wing, and was also a successful health minister in the first Modi government.

"He brings with him an enormous experience, be it as a party leader or administrator," Prasad said, expressing confidence that Nadda would consolidate the great successes the party achieved under Shah. (PTI)

