KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan here and urged him to reconsider the enforcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and explained her opposition to the new legislation, as well as to the proposed NPR and NRC.

Briefing the media barely 15 minutes after the meeting, Banerjee said that she also sought Rs 38,000 crore in dues for the state from the Centre.

With her meeting causing raised eyebrows, Banerjee started off by saying that it was just a courtesy call and she would do it for both Prime Minister and President whenever they visit her state.

"I met him here because my state has pending dues of Rs 28,000 from the central govt. We also have pending dues of Rs 7,000 cr from the Centre on account of severe cyclone Bulbul. This is a demand of my state …it is our rightful claim. I told him that we want this money."

"I also spoke to him about our opposition to the CAA, NPR and NRC…There has been a widespread protest against all these three."

As the opposition criticised her meeting with the PM at a time when there is sustained anti-BJP stir all over Bengal, especially with "Modi go back" being raised, Banerjee said, "It's my constitutional responsibility to meet him. It is a matter of courtesy for me to meet the prime minister or president."

