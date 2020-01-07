NEW DELHI: On Monday, BJP President Amit Shah made a statement saying that over 52 lakh missed calls were recorded from verifiable phone numbers. These calls have been received to the special numbers allocated to show support for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"52,72,000 missed calls have been received on a special number in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act from verifiable phone numbers, total 68 lakh calls have been received," Shah said.

On Friday, the BJP had launched a campaign that had a toll free number enabled to have common people give a missed call, to register their support for CAA."This campaign is aimed to do away with misgivings about the CAA. People can give a missed call to toll-free number 8866288662 and extend their support to the new law," said BJP leader Anil Jain.

The party has been doing door to door campaigns to see that the provisions of citizenship law

