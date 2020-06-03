Watch: FedEx Plane Skids Off Wet Mumbai Runway Jun 03, 2020 MUMBAI: Giving anxious moments to the airport authorities, a cargo aircraft of American logistics firm FedEx skidded off the runway after land

Cyclone Nisarga Hits Alibaug, To Weaken After 6 Hours Jun 03, 2020 MUMBAI: Mumbai, India's financial capital, and many other parts of Maharashtra are almost literally in the 'eye of a storm' after Cyclone Nisarga began its landfall along the Maharastra coast near...

Mumbai Shivers As Cyclone Nisarga Set To Make Landfall Jun 03, 2020 MUMBAI: Cyclone Nisarga which turned from a deep depression over the Arabian Sea into a storm, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to cross Alibag, 94 km...

Pregnant Elephant Killed After Fed With Crackers-Laden Pineapple Jun 03, 2020 HYDERABAD: A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley National Park (SVNP), Palakkad, met with a tragic death after a pineapple filled with powerful cr

70-Seater Boat Ferries Lone Passenger For Her Exams Jun 02, 2020 ALAPPUZHA: A 17-year-old student was able to appear for her Class 11 exams on two days last month in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, all thanks to the Kerala water transport department.

Modi Popularity Intact; AP CM YS Jagan In Top 5 Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: Despite serious hurdles in the form of NRC-related agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country remains intact

Unable To Attend Online Classes, Kerala Girl Kills Self Jun 02, 2020 MALAPPURAM: In an extremely unfortunate incident, a class nine Dalit student committed suicide by setting herself on fire allegedly over not being able to attend online classes as none from her...

Jessica Lal Killer Manu Sharma Is Now Free Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: Manu Sharma, the convict in the high-profile Jessica Lal case, who is serving life sentence, has been granted pre-mature release from Tihar Jail here on Monday.

20 Killed In Landslides In South Assam Jun 02, 2020 GUWAHATI: At least 20 people have been killed in several landslides triggered by incessant rains in the Barak Valley region of South Assam on Tuesday.

Modi: Reforms In India Will Be Futuristic Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 125th annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday.

Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai On High Alert Jun 02, 2020 MUMBAI: Tropical storm 'Nisarga' is likely to turn into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make a landfall close to Mumbai of Wednesday, June 3. This could be first cyclonic storm in...

'No Vaccine, No School': Two Lakh Parents Sign Petition Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: The government is relaxing lockdown curbs in many sectors in a phased manner but parents of students are expressing their concerns over the prospect of re-opening of the schools sometime...

COVID-19: Fatality Rate Declining In India Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and a large proportion of coronavirus patients are getting cured.

Wajid Khan's Mother Tests COVID-19 Positive Jun 02, 2020 MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on Monday in Mumbai and he was cremated at Versova cemetery late

Kharif Crop Prices Hiked 50-80% For Farmers Jun 02, 2020 NEW DELHI: The government of India has fixed minimum support price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops.

12-yr-old Pays For Airfare Of 3 Migrants Jun 01, 2020 RANCHI: A small philanthropic gesture by a 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Noida is winning hearts.

Highlights Of Union Cabinet Decisions Jun 01, 2020 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet today will bring about positive changes in the lives of farmers, labourers and workers and create...

AP CM YS Jagan To Meet Amit Shah On Tuesday Jun 01, 2020 AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a tour of the

Elections To 4 RS Seats From AP On June 19 Jun 01, 2020 NEW DELHI: The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, including four seats from Andhra Pradesh, deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

SEC Issue: AP Moves Supreme Court Against HC Order Jun 01, 2020 AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court Order setting aside its ordi

AI Pilots Warn Of Not Flying Planes Jun 01, 2020 MUMBAI: Alleging "harassment" of cockpit crew by health officials at Delhi airport, national carrier Air India's Airbus fleet pilots' body ICPA on Sunday warned that its members will not operate any...

Two Pak HC Officials In Delhi Caught Spying Jun 01, 2020 NEW DELHI: The Indian authorities have caught two Pakistan High Commission officials who were trying to spy sensitive documents on Sunday.

Mumbai Braces For Cyclone Nisarga Jun 01, 2020 MUMBAI: While the onset of a timely monsoon over Kerala at the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic is raising fresh fears, India's western coast is bracing for a tropical cyclonic storm, Cyclone Nisarga.

COVID-19: India Now 7th Worst-hit Nation Jun 01, 2020 NEW DELHI: India now climbed to 7th from ninth position in the list of 10 countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.

These States Have Extended Lockdown Till June 30 May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: As lockdown 4.0 ends today, May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced that a complete lockdown that would continue till June in areas identified as COVID-19 containment...

Parts Of Taj Mahal Damaged Due To Thunderstorm May 31, 2020 AGRA: One of the seven wonders of the world, the iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.

Trump Bats For India, Russia In G7 May 31, 2020 US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would postpone a Group of Seven (G7) summit he wanted to hold in June until September or beyond to expand the list of invitees t

99-year-old Woman Prepares Food Packets For Migrants! May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has changed the picture of the globe, currently we are in a very distressing times.

3 Osmania Junior Doctors Test COVID-19 Positive May 31, 2020 HYDERABAD: Three post-graduate students from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad have been tested positive for COVID-19.

India Is Not Of 1962, Rajnath Warns China May 31, 2020 NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that peace talks are being conducted between China and India to resolve the border issue.

Amit Shah:'No Comments On Trump's Statement' May 31, 2020 NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Indian government is finding a solution for the ongoing conflict with China at LAC and was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the border...

Lockdown Extended Till June 30; Hotels To Re-open From June 8 May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued an order to extend the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30, and also ordered to re-open prohibited activities in a...

Petrol, CNG Could Be Home Delivered Soon May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led Central government may soon accord permission for oil companies to embark on home delivery of petrol and Compressed Natural

India Releases Suspected Pak "Spy" Pigeon May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: A pigeon with a bright pink patch and a tag on its leg found in Kashmir's Kathua district suspected of being trained to "spy" by Pakistan was released.

AI Moscow Flight Returns As Pilot Tests Positive May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow part of "Vande Bharat Mission" was asked to return midway on Saturday after its ground team realised that one of the pilots onboard the plane...

Monkeys Snatch Samples, Trigger False COVID-19 Fear May 30, 2020 MEERUT: A video clip on social media showing a band of monkeys with samples snatched from a lab technician triggered a false alarm over coronavirus.

Locusts Attack In Delhi: Govt Organises Awareness Campaign May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: Amid possible desert locusts attack in Delhi, the government has stepped in its efforts to prevent the attack in the national capital.

PM Modi's Open Letter To Indians May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: On the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term on Saturday, he wrote an open letter to citizens asserting that

'Getting Rid Of My Made In China Phone' May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: Sonam Wangchuk, the person who inspired Bollywood's most loved character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' from the film 3 idiots, has now urged Indians to boycott Made in China products amid the Sino-...

COVID-19: Nearly 8,000 Fresh Cases Reported May 30, 2020 NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus cases count has crossed the 1.70 lakh-mark with the total of 1,73,763 cases and 4,971 deaths.

MobiKwik Removed From Google Play Store! May 30, 2020 HYDERABAD: Digital wallet MobiKwik has been removed from the Google Play Store because it has violated the Google Play Store's ad policy.