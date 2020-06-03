National
Jun 03, 2020
MUMBAI: Giving anxious moments to the airport authorities, a cargo aircraft of American logistics firm FedEx skidded off the runway after land
Jun 03, 2020
MUMBAI: Mumbai, India's financial capital, and many other parts of Maharashtra are almost literally in the 'eye of a storm' after Cyclone Nisarga began its landfall along the Maharastra coast near...
Jun 03, 2020
MUMBAI: Cyclone Nisarga which turned from a deep depression over the Arabian Sea into a storm, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to cross Alibag, 94 km...
Jun 03, 2020
HYDERABAD: A pregnant wild elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley National Park (SVNP), Palakkad, met with a tragic death after a pineapple filled with powerful cr
Jun 02, 2020
ALAPPUZHA: A 17-year-old student was able to appear for her Class 11 exams on two days last month in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, all thanks to the Kerala water transport department.
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: Despite serious hurdles in the form of NRC-related agitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity in the country remains intact
Jun 02, 2020
MALAPPURAM: In an extremely unfortunate incident, a class nine Dalit student committed suicide by setting herself on fire allegedly over not being able to attend online classes as none from her...
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: Manu Sharma, the convict in the high-profile Jessica Lal case, who is serving life sentence, has been granted pre-mature release from Tihar Jail here on Monday.
Jun 02, 2020
GUWAHATI: At least 20 people have been killed in several landslides triggered by incessant rains in the Barak Valley region of South Assam on Tuesday.
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 125th annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday.
Jun 02, 2020
MUMBAI: Tropical storm 'Nisarga' is likely to turn into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make a landfall close to Mumbai of Wednesday, June 3. This could be first cyclonic storm in...
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: The government is relaxing lockdown curbs in many sectors in a phased manner but parents of students are expressing their concerns over the prospect of re-opening of the schools sometime...
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has been improving and a large proportion of coronavirus patients are getting cured.
Jun 02, 2020
MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on Monday in Mumbai and he was cremated at Versova cemetery late
Jun 02, 2020
NEW DELHI: The government of India has fixed minimum support price (MSP) for 14 Kharif crops.
Jun 01, 2020
RANCHI: A small philanthropic gesture by a 12-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Noida is winning hearts.
Jun 01, 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet today will bring about positive changes in the lives of farmers, labourers and workers and create...
Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be on a tour of the
Jun 01, 2020
NEW DELHI: The polls to 18 Rajya Sabha seats, including four seats from Andhra Pradesh, deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on June 19, the Election Commission announced on Monday.
Jun 01, 2020
AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court Order setting aside its ordi
Jun 01, 2020
MUMBAI: Alleging "harassment" of cockpit crew by health officials at Delhi airport, national carrier Air India's Airbus fleet pilots' body ICPA on Sunday warned that its members will not operate any...
Jun 01, 2020
NEW DELHI: The Indian authorities have caught two Pakistan High Commission officials who were trying to spy sensitive documents on Sunday.
Jun 01, 2020
MUMBAI: While the onset of a timely monsoon over Kerala at the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic is raising fresh fears, India's western coast is bracing for a tropical cyclonic storm, Cyclone Nisarga.
Jun 01, 2020
NEW DELHI: India now climbed to 7th from ninth position in the list of 10 countries worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday.
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: As lockdown 4.0 ends today, May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday announced that a complete lockdown that would continue till June in areas identified as COVID-19 containment...
May 31, 2020
AGRA: One of the seven wonders of the world, the iconic Taj Mahal was damaged due to thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district.
May 31, 2020
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would postpone a Group of Seven (G7) summit he wanted to hold in June until September or beyond to expand the list of invitees t
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has changed the picture of the globe, currently we are in a very distressing times.
May 31, 2020
HYDERABAD: Three post-graduate students from Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad have been tested positive for COVID-19.
May 31, 2020
NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that peace talks are being conducted between China and India to resolve the border issue.
May 31, 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Indian government is finding a solution for the ongoing conflict with China at LAC and was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the border...
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued an order to extend the nationwide lockdown in containment zones till June 30, and also ordered to re-open prohibited activities in a...
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-led Central government may soon accord permission for oil companies to embark on home delivery of petrol and Compressed Natural
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: A pigeon with a bright pink patch and a tag on its leg found in Kashmir's Kathua district suspected of being trained to "spy" by Pakistan was released.
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow part of "Vande Bharat Mission" was asked to return midway on Saturday after its ground team realised that one of the pilots onboard the plane...
May 30, 2020
MEERUT: A video clip on social media showing a band of monkeys with samples snatched from a lab technician triggered a false alarm over coronavirus.
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: Amid possible desert locusts attack in Delhi, the government has stepped in its efforts to prevent the attack in the national capital.
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: On the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term on Saturday, he wrote an open letter to citizens asserting that
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: Sonam Wangchuk, the person who inspired Bollywood's most loved character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' from the film 3 idiots, has now urged Indians to boycott Made in China products amid the Sino-...
May 30, 2020
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus cases count has crossed the 1.70 lakh-mark with the total of 1,73,763 cases and 4,971 deaths.
May 30, 2020
HYDERABAD: Digital wallet MobiKwik has been removed from the Google Play Store because it has violated the Google Play Store's ad policy.
May 30, 2020
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released its new recommendations for a 'Unified Numbering Plan' to ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile sources.
-
- Page 1
- ››