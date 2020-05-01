NEW DELHI: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said that the company had recorded zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020 due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, MSI said in a statement.

The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.

The company said the units were dispatched ensuring all safety guidelines.

The auto industry is likely facing around Rs 1 lakh crore revenue loss with majority of auto plants across the country shut since March 20. This amounts to 0.5 per cent of GDP of the country.

Rajan Wadhera, President of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had earlier said, the auto industry would lose Rs 2,300 crore turnover everyday due to the lockdown.

