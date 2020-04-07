Indian Indices ended on positive note on April 7 with Nifty ended near to 87900 level.

At close, the Sensex was up 2,476.26 points or 8.97% at 30067.21, and the Nifty was up 708.40 points or 8.76% at 8792.20. About 1813 shares have advanced, 535 shares declined, and 189 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Hindalco, M&M and Grasim were among major gainers on the Nifty.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with Nifty Bank and Nifty Pharma rose over 10 percent. (Source: MoneyControl)

