HYDERABAD: The deadly coronavirus is creating fear among all the sections of people across the globe. The virus took its birth in Wuhan province, China in December 2019 and is now seen in various countries. More than 4.1 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and nearly 285k people died. The US, UK, Spain, Italy, China, etc are a few worst-hit countries in the world.

COVID-19 disease is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. People who are infected with coronavirus will have cough, mild fever, and face difficulty in breathing. As per the reports, the elderly people are more susceptible to coronavirus as they have less immunity power. Most of the deaths reported are of people who are above 60 and are having other comorbidities as well.

It is not only older people but also men are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Reports say that a high proportion of men than women have been infected with COVID-19. Studies say that this is due to the concentration of a key enzyme, ACE2 (Angiotensin Converting Enzyme2) in the blood of men. ACE2 proteins or receptors are present more in the lungs, GI tract, and heart.

The virus binds to ACE2 but not all of the tissues are vulnerable to attack from the COVID-19 virus. Testicular tissue also pumps out ACE2 receptors at an increased rate whereas ovarian tissue doesn't. Some reports say that heart failures who are taking RAAS inhibitors didn't have higher concentrations of ACE2 in their blood. SARS and MERS have also been found affecting men more than women. Men who smoke are also more susceptible to coronavirus infection.

