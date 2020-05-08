Here are a few tips for working with transits; this does not apply to progressions or directions.

This information is based on the weekly movement of the planets as indicated by an ephemeris, but you can tweak the information to use it with your natal chart.

The descriptions of the events are always altered by how they affect your unique, natal chart.

Transits are the connections between planets. There are a few days when no planet is making an exact transit, so not much is going on that day.

It might be a quiet day for most people, but if your personal chart is being triggered, you'll notice it in some way, with a mood, a thought or an event.

The length of a transit also depends on the aspect. Major aspects such as the conjunction, sextile, square, trine, quincunx, and opposition have larger orbs and therefore last a little longer.

When working with transits, the time before a transit is exact is usually more potent than the time after it's exact.

After a transit is exact, the planets have finished their business and move on. The closer a planet is to exact, the more powerful it is.

And let me remind you, transits are always affected by your natal chart, for better or worse.

Any planet about to go retrograde is moving very slowly. When it makes its station it doesn't move at all for several days.

For instance , when Mercury is retrograde in 2020 , it makes three passes over the same area of the natal chart. If a planet is located there, you will notice something happen in your life.

Three strikes and you're out, if you haven't done your work. All planets except the Sun and Moon go retrograde.

Transits often overlap. Consider what is going on for the entire week, also take into account longer range transits and the signs that are emphasized.

A square between outer planets will put a damper on the beneficial energy of positive transits between the other planets.

For instance, the positive effects of a trine between Venus and Jupiter is lessened by squares between the outer planets and an emphasis on Scorpio.

Any description of a transit is always general. The way it affects you is determined by your natal chart.

You may not even notice the transit if it is not triggering something in your chart. If it is a positive transit making a difficult aspect to something in your chart, the effect will be eased.

If it is a negative transit making a positive aspect to your chart, it will be toned down. If it is a negative transit making a negative aspect to your chart it will be more difficult.

If it is a positive transit making a positive aspect to your chart, this is a great benefit. Plan to use it.

The Moon

The Moon makes aspects on a daily basis but the effect does not last all day, give it about half a day. Transits from New and Full Moons are a couple of days. The waxing and waning quarters are about a day. An eclipse lasts from 3 months to three years, and sometimes longer.,10 degree orb.

Sun - allow about three to five days prior to the aspect to feel the effects, and about three days after, 10 degree orb.

Mercury, and Venus - allow about two days before the aspect, and a day after, 5 degree orb

Mars - allow about a week before and after, 5 degree orb

Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn have a longer influence of two or three weeks, depending on how fast the are moving, 3-5 degree orb

The Outer Planets

The outer planets, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto move very slowly and their influence may be for months, or even a year, before and after the transits, 1-2 degree orb.

The New Planets - Eris and Sedna

These planets stay in the same degree for a couple of years, and the same sign for many years. As we become more familiar with them, we'll know more about how they affect us.

