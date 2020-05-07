VISAKHAPATNAM: Styrene Monomer is a clear, colorless liquid gas that evaporates easily. It is widely used to make plastics and rubber. Consumer products containing styrene include: packaging materials, insulation for electrical uses (i.e., wiring and appliances), insulation for homes and other buildings, fiberglass, plastic pipes, automobile parts, drinking cups and other items.



Styrene gas can quickly spread in the air and it is harmful for living beings. When inhaled, it mainly affects the upper respiratory tract. It can also cause skin and eye irritation and gastrointestinal effects.



So here are few precautions and quick first aid for the people who are exposed to the poisonous gas.



Doctors are advising the people in the leakage areas to use wet masks as a precautionary measure to avoid the gas inhalation.



EYE CONTACT:



Immediately clean the eye area with large amounts of water for at least 15 minutes, lifting upper and lower lids. And Remove contact lens, if worn, while rinsing.



SKIN CONTACT:



Quickly remove contaminated clothing. Immediately wash contaminated skin with soap and water thoroughly.



INHALATION:



Firstly, remove the person from exposure. As styrene effect the respiratory tract when inhaled, person might suffer from breathlessness.



Immediately, begin rescue breathing or provide artificial oxygen. After a little bit of stability, transfer the person to hospital.



Eight persons, including a child, have died and several people have fallen ill after styrene gas was leaked in the wee hours of Thursday from LG Polymers, a chemical plant facility located near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

