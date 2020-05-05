If you have missed the last month's 'Super Pink Moon', then gear up to experience the next super moon on May, 2020.

This month’s Full Moon is a bit special as it will be the fourth and the last ‘Supermoon’ of 2020 which is also known as the 'Super Flower Moon'.

According to NASA, the Super Flower Moon will reach peak illumination at 4.15 pm IST on May 7.

What is Super Moon and when does it occur?

The term “supermoon” was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. It refers to either a new or full moon that occurs within 90 per cent of perigee its closest approach to Earth.

In simple words, when the Full Moon or the New Moon occurs during the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth, it is called a Super Moon.

A Supermoon phenomenon occurs when Moon is 'full' and reaches the point of Moon orbit when it's nearest to the Earth. Thus, when a full Moon is nearest to the Earth, a Supermoon occurs.

What is the Super Flower Moon?

The full moon of the month of May is known as the Flower Moon. Since this full moon will also be a supermoon, it is being called the Super Flower Moon. According to Time and Date astronomy, the Flower Moon signifies the time of the year when wildflowers bloom in Northern hemisphere. This moon occurs when flowers are abundant everywhere around the world. Flower Moon is associated with the blooming of wildflowers like anemone, indigo, bluebells, sundrops, violets and more.

It is also known as Full Corn Planting Moon as well as the Milk Moon.

