An unexpected and unprecedented experience for all the people across the globe. The deadly coronavirus is spreading its wings across the borders and is claiming the lives of many people. In the world, the number of confirmed corona cases stands at 18,50,220 and 1,14,215 people have died. In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases surged past 9,000 to date and 308 people have died.

A 21-day lockdown is being imposed in India and the Modi government is in a plan to extend the lockdown till the end of this month so as to contain the spread of the virus. The number of corona positive cases are soaring up and it's a rough phase for everyone.

Social distancing is the only mantra to stay safe and secure. Dealing with the changes in the lifestyle is a challenging one. Most of the people are killing their time by cooking, playing with the pets, gardening, etc. So, today we have come up with some tips given by the Twitterati as #UtiliseLockdownPeriod is trending online. Let us have a look at the tweets.