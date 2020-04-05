People have had no option but to retreat to their homes, to try and warding off the pandemic with precautionary sanitary measures. But being holed up indoors, leaves one with no place to vent or release extra energy which needs to be properly channeled.

This happens to be the perfect time to tackle all those unfinshed tasks in a scrupulous manner. Be it reading, writing, watching, exercising and or even decoration. But how to get on with decoration when you can't go out to buy stuff or order online?

WoodenStreet's Interior design consultant Heena Jain describes poetic ways to bring out the Picasso within you. Read on...

Old is always gold Peek within the various storage compartments of your home. There are bound to be old gems and treasures that you adored, like designer china plates, old-yet-lively printed bed sheets, unused fabrics and what not. You might have cast them away, but now that you have a drive for redecoration (hopefully) and loads of time on your hands, the very first initiative is to make these relics of the past a part of your present.

China plates, especially designer ones, can be hung on a wall within the living or dining rooms, bringing out an interesting pattern and accent for that wall. Not only will this cheer up your home but also your mood. With old bed-sheets and fabrics, you can arm yourself with a pair of scissors and get onto crafting meticulous wall-art pieces, drapes, tapestries and what not?

Give your DIY a further boost by fashioning out doilies, mats, coasters, runners and highlighting layers of fabric to mimic throws, finally adding a character of comfort within your abode.

Salvage your photographs! Take out those old memories and give them a new home on the walls, creating a gallery of your loved ones with adoration, care and smiles.

Reused oganically within the universe of our homes lie tiny details imparted by the smallest of decorative objects affixed to a single shelf or a flat surface.

But now that you have time, you might as well devote it to these lesser known objects. So whip them off their usual places.

Little planters and succulents are perfect to reposition around your home. And if you've got small plants, put them into old containers to reinvent your space with a wave of positivity. If you've got wicker works, then spread them out, either as bases for other decorative items or, similar to wall-hung plates, create an abstract art out of clustered wicker plates. Move it! The most integral part of redecorating without adding anything new comes from placement.

By simply changing the placement of your household furniture, you will find a new vibe emanating from within; a vibe of freshness and new beginnings. Placement matters so much because it dictates the appearance of your room, and how everything goes around it, including you.

Freely experiment with new combinations in living room, dining room and even bedroom, if you happen to have space.This also means that you can finally create the very personal corner that you always wanted, but were burdened with your daily routine. Avid reader? Shift a light bookshelf, arm the corner with a floor lamp and a single chair, and voila! Your personal nook is ready. And don't just limit yourself to corners, this rule applies to balconies, windowsills or any other space within your home that you want to claim as personal territory.

With time on your hands, you have endless possibilities to experiment with what you have rather than going on a shopping spree. And you'll be surprised by the results that simple recycling, repurposing and relocation bring. Stay safe, stay happy and stay creative! (IANS)

