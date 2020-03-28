The graph of confirmed cases and fatalities due to COVID-19 is shooting up! Though the central and state governments are doing their best to control the spread of the deadly virus, it has become really important for every individual to take care of themselves. Yes! Now it is the right time where people should seriously start taking care and follow a few basic preventive ways to tackle the situation.
Before getting on to few basic precautionary steps, let's chant one important mantra that is above all!
"Prevention Is Always Better Than Cure".
As there is no vaccine formulated yet for coronavirus across the globe, prevention is the only remedy available, ironically..! Here, we have brought you four protective measures which you can easily follow everyday to remain healthy, safe and virus free.
1. SOCIAL DISTANCING
What exactly is social-distancing and why is it important?
Social-Distancing means maintaining less contact between you and other people. If it is practised diligently, it will break the cycle of the virus and stop the spread of the infectious disease.
Social distancing is important because COVID-19 is most likely to spread from person-to-person
through:
a. direct close contact with a person while they are infectious or in the 24 hours before their
symptoms appeared
b. close contact with a person with a confirmed infection who coughs or sneezes, or
c. touching objects or surfaces (such as door handles or tables) contaminated from a cough or sneeze from a person with a confirmed infection, and then touching your mouth or
face.
So, the more space between you and others, the harder it is for the virus to spread.
Due to the increase of spread, people have been asked to stay indoors and self-isolate. So, as everybody is quarantining at their homes, social-distancing plays an important role here too.
2. HYGIENE
From commoners, celebrities to politicians, everybody all over the world are trying to spread the awareness message on importance of hygiene. Proper hygiene can help reduce the risk of infection or spreading infection to others. Follow these measures:
a. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the washroom and when preparing food.
b.Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
c.Cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of your arm, not your hand.
d.Dispose of any tissues you have used as soon as possible in a lined waste basket and wash your hands afterwards.
e.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
3. CLEANING
Cleaning a few basic household things around us will help us in limiting the transfer of microorganisms, though the cleaners don't help in killing deadly COVID-19. Try to regularly spray with disinfectant the high touch surfaces in your home. You can use either regular household cleaners or diluted bleach (1 part bleach to 9 parts water). Below are few frequently used and touched surfaces.
a. Toys
d.Washrooms
c.Phones
d.Electronics
e.Door handles
f.Bedside tables
g.Television remotes
4. WEARING MASKS
If you are a healthy individual, the use of a mask is not recommended for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Wearing a mask when you are not ill may give a false sense of security.
However, if you notice that somebody around you coughing or sneezing continuously or feeling ill then you use masks to prevent the virus attack. There is a potential risk of infection with improper mask use and disposal. They also need to be changed frequently.
The mask acts as a barrier and helps stop the tiny droplets from spreading you when you cough or sneeze.
Stay Brave! Stay Safe! Stay Healthy!
