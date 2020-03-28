The graph of confirmed cases and fatalities due to COVID-19 is shooting up! Though the central and state governments are doing their best to control the spread of the deadly virus, it has become really important for every individual to take care of themselves. Yes! Now it is the right time where people should seriously start taking care and follow a few basic preventive ways to tackle the situation.



Before getting on to few basic precautionary steps, let's chant one important mantra that is above all!



"Prevention Is Always Better Than Cure".



As there is no vaccine formulated yet for coronavirus across the globe, prevention is the only remedy available, ironically..! Here, we have brought you four protective measures which you can easily follow everyday to remain healthy, safe and virus free.



1. SOCIAL DISTANCING