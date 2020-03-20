HYDERABAD: People around the world started extensive use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, due to the spread of coronavirus. But do you think that you are safe by using a sanitiser? In some cases, you are not safe. Some people trying to make money out of the high demand for alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and have started preparing fake sanitisers. So be careful while purchasing sanitisers.

Recently the Rachakonda police busted a gang who had set up manufacturing unit of adulterated sanitizers. Shockingly the police have seized 25,000 units of 100 ml sanitisers, and other materials used for making fake sanitiser all of it amounting to Rs 40 lakh. According to the police reports, the gang has already marketed 1 lakh fake sanitiser bottles worth Rs 1,44,00,000.

Also Read: Telangana Records Two More Positive COVID-19 Cases