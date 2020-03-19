We are fighting against an 'invisible enemy'! Taking precautionary steps and being positive will cost you nothing. Here are three basic pieces of information which will act like an 'armour' for everyone to battle with virus.



Firstly, it has to be accepted by every citizen that this virus might spread on a high pace in the coming days especially in large countries like India which has a global exposure.



Secondly, people should have a clear cut difference between flu and Coronavirus.WHO has declared that COVID-19 is a mutated flu. Therefore, if the symptoms of flu, cold and cough, lasts for longer period without fading away, immediately go for testing.



Thirdly, it is known that the virus hibernates on 'surface' of lifts, counters and playgrounds or catches on through droplets from an infected individual. This awareness will help you to stay away from the attack of virus.



'Self-Isolate' or 'Social Distancing' - Mantra to tackle Corona!