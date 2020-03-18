By Amena Rasti

As the whole world is reacting to the worsening coronavirus crisis, many people are choosing to stay indoors, self-isolate, and work from home to stay safe from the deadly virus. Moreover, some people are turning creative during this scary situation.



With social media flooded with awareness and safety messages, some have taken to creating their very own coronavirus-inspired nail art for Instagram. This bizzare new trend in manicure inspired by the virus may of course look cringy, but few of the nail arts are spreading a message of awareness.



Some designs feature people wearing medical masks while others have painted their nails, resembling the sanitizers bottles. Some nail arts are also featuring 3D models related to COVID-19.



So, ladies and gentlemen, we have bought you the collection of most bizzare virus-inspired nail looks from around the world. Have a look!