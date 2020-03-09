The festival of colors, joy and happiness, Holi is all set to bring smile on every face this year. One of the oldest festivals of India, Holi is observed at the end of the winters after the full Moon in the month of Phalgun. It is also known as Spring Festival, as it marks the arrival of spring, the starts of the harvest season. Holi is celebrated for two days. The first day of the festival is called Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and the second day called Dhuleti or Holi.

Holi is one of the greatest celebrations in India which is crazily colorful and totally amazing. It is definitely one of the best celebrations you will ever experience every year. To make it even more memorable, you try to capture best colorful pictures of this day and upload it on your social media handles. Perfect captions will make your pictures even more colorful.

Here we have bought you the best and unique Captions that will make your Instagram account more colorful for holi. Let the festival of colors bring more likes to your Instagram account and more joy into your life.

Celebrating colours, celebrating friendships!

Let’s set aside all indifferences and be united this Holi

A festival of hues and shades, balloons and water, rejoice, relive, and dive into this celebration of colours, this Holi

Unleash the inner child within you this Holi

Let’s colour our differences and water our dying hopes, Let’s reunite and celebrate this festival of togetherness

Play with colours and water to dilute the differences and celebrate unity

Bring a little change in your mundane life, forgive and forget this Holi

Sprinkle some colours into your dull life

Blushed my cheeks, Coloured my soul!

My squad makes my life colourful

Balloons, colours, on the rocks. Don’t drop until the water stops.

I always wait up for Holi to devour those lip-smacking delicacies with a glass of Bhang

One Word Holi Captions:

1. Blush!

2. Coloured!

3. Embossed!

4. Crimson!

5. Hued!

6. Painted!

7. Tinged!

8. Carefree!

9. Multichrome!

Also Read: Happy Holi 2020: Images, Wishes, Messages, Quotes And WhatsApp Status