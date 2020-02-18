By Amena Rasti

One of the most ancient festivals in India, Mahashivaratri is observed during the beginning of the spring season. Mahashivaratri is the night of worshipping Lord Shiva. The day marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. On this day, Shiva married to Parvati.

On this religious day, people perform various activities like fasting, offering prayer on the Shivalinga and doing pujas.

Celebrate the occasion of Mahashivaratri this year, by wishing your loved one's, friends and family members with these images, quotes, messages and status.

Here are few best Mahashivaratri images, quotes and wishes!