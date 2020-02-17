The day marks a remembrance of overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. It is believed that Shiva was married to Parvati on this day.



Devotees on Maha Shivaratri perform various religious activities on this day like fasting, offering prayer on the Shivalinga and doing pujas. Many devotees sit all night praying to the Hindu deity, singing hymns in praise. In several temples, Shiva Lings are given a holy bath every three hours. People visit temples on the day of Shivaratri to offer milk, fruits and bael leaves to Lord Shiva. It is believed that Lord Shiva was fond of 'Bilva Leaves'.



Apart from offering Pujas, some people chant Vedic mantras, practice sadhana and meditation. These sacred practices bestow a sense of peace and oneness within us and with the world.