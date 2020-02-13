Although it's not unreasonable by any means, being in an LDR (Long Distance Relationship) is tough. And somehow it gets even tougher on certain days of the year, like birthdays, anniversaries and, of course this one day of the year which is specially created for couples. But thanks to technology, it's much easier to plan surprises and keep that spark alive no matter where you are in the world. Just because you and your loved one aren't physically together for the festivities doesn't mean you can't celebrate. If you are in an LDR, then you can surprise your partner by sending drone surprise with a customised message as a gesture of your everlasting love. You can order gifts for your partner online and get them delivered to your sweetheart's destination.

