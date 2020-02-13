NEW DELHI: Just a day left for the day lovers wait for intensely to shower their loved ones with all the love and presents. To help you sort out, Amazon has introduced its 'Fresh Flowers' category on the 11th of the month, so you can now send flowers from your favourite shopping destination.

Varied assortments available from local sellers as well as top brands such as Ferns n Petals, Flower Aura, Floral Bay and more will be listed.

Customers can now choose from a wide selection of more than 2,000 flower arrangements across 90+ cities with convenient same day and next day deliveries.

Commenting on the launch, Shalini Puchalapalli, Director - Category Management, Amazon India told a news agency, "This Valentine's Day, we are pleased to offer customers a wide selection of fresh flowers across 90+ cities in India. Customers can conveniently choose flowers; gifts from local sellers in their city as well as leading brands. Customers from eligible cities can order as late as 11:00 p.m. and get delivery by next day."

