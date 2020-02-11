Going back to third century, the Roman Empire was ruled by Emperor Claudius II Gothicus. He was nicknamed Claudius the Cruel because of his harsh leadership and his tendency for getting into wars and abusing his people.

When he was getting into too many wars during third century, he was facing a difficult time in recruiting soldiers. He believed that the main reason behind low recruitment was that the soldiers did not want to leave their love or families behind, so he canceled all marriages and engagements in Rome. Thousands of couples saw their hopes of matrimony dashed by the single act of a tyrant.

No one in the whole Empire dare to stand against the cruel act by Claudius. But a simple Christian priest named Valentine did come forward and stood up for love. He decided to perform secret marriages of all the soldiers before they go for war, despite the emperor’s orders. However, Claudius came to know to about the secret marriages and nabbed Valentine. He was put into prison and was given a death sentence.

Awaiting his execution, Valentine, one day he saw a beautiful girl who was blind and was jailer's daughter. He fell in love with her. On the day of his execution, he wrote a sonnet with ink that he squeezed from violets as he did not have any instruments to writing.

It is also believed that his words made the blind woman see again. It was a very brief romance as Valentine was clubbed to death by Roman executioners.

After his death, Valentine was also granted sainthood and the Catholic Church decided to create a feast in his honor. They picked February 14 as the day of celebration. Every year this day is celebrated as the Valetine's day as Valentine gave his life so that young couples could be bonded together in holy matrimony.