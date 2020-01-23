One of the great Indian freedom fighters and creator of the slogan 'Jai Hind' which has become a popular Indian chant today, Subhash Chandra Bose was born 123 years ago i.e., January 23 1897 in Cuttack. Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti or birth anniversary is being celebrated across India with full of fervour and zest commemorating his unmatched patriotism for India. He also known by the name 'Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose'.



One of India's most famous, revolutionary and controversial freedom fighter, Bose was the first to address Mahatma Gandhi as the 'Father of the Nation'. He served India as a valiant warrior and started the first Indian National Army (INA), Azad Hind Fauj in 1943. He also inspired thousands of Indian youths to join the struggle for independence from the British colonial rule.



On the occasion Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 123rd birth anniversary, here are some of the Netaji's inspiring thoughts and quotes:



"Freedom is not given - it is taken".



"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions".



"It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom"!



"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives".



"Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits".



"India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms! we shall carve our way through the enemy's ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr's death. And in our last sleep, we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi."



"When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller."



"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken."



Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was reportedly killed in an air crash over Taipeh, Taiwan on August 18, 1945. To commemorate his contribution to India's struggle for independence, every year on 23rd January, is celebrated as Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti across the nation.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also paid tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary. Take a look at the tweet: