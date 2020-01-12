HYDERABAD: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the few stars who owns an envious body and she follows a healthy lifestyle to stay fit. She can truly be called one of the biggest fitness freaks in Tollywood and never gives a miss to her work out session. She is a pro at staying fit and one can say that she is addicted to workouts, which she has often said in her interviews also.
Many times, we get a chance to see a few videos on her social media where one could see Rakul practicing some swift moves and intense push-ups. Want to know about her rigid gym workouts, just give a quick scroll down the article.
The 'De De Pyaar De' actress was seen doing spinal articulation exercises. There are different types of spinal articulation exercises that help strengthen the core and increases the back flexibility.
The super cool actress Rakul Preet Singh can be seen performing handstand push-ups under the guidance of her trainer. Handstand push-ups help strengthen the shoulders and gives a strong upper body strength. It also helps build strong triceps.
The 'Sarrainodu' actress takes her exercise regime very seriously. She can be seen doing high-intensity exercises and it seems that she follows a hardcore workout regime with much dedication under her trainer.
Rakul Preet Singh hits the gym without fail and sweats hard in the gym. She has been working out in a rigorous manner to own that toned body and the videos will surely give us an inspiration to hit the gym, right now, isn't it?
So, guys what are you waiting for? Just take up the idea of staying fit and try to get some inspiration from the diva.
