A huge three-day affair, Makar Sankranti is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fun in South India.



The first day of the festival is called Bhogi. As per the traditions, Bhogi Manta’ or a bonfire is lit at dawn and people discard old clothes and furniture to mark a new beginning. Following this, family members are showered with 'Regi Pandu' fruit to ward off the evil eye.



The second day is known as Sankranti, when people go to temples, perform puja and make various traditional eateries. People offer traditional food items to their ancestors on banana leaves.



The third day of the festival is 'Kanuma'. On this day the people of both Telugu states i.e., Telangana and Andhra Pradesh worship livestock and then feast on delicacies like chakinalu, ariselu and appalu.



Apart from religious pooja and other rituals, people organise kite flying competitions on the day of Makar Sankranti. Many big events are also organised where thousands of people take part and fly kites!