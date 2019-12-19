Setting up a Christmas tree has become an accepted common custom to many people across the world across many faiths. All though there is no mention of it in the Christian Holy Scriptures, the tradition was one that picked up many centuries ago.

There are many interesting anecdotes and stories as to how this ancient tradition came into place. However many scholars point to the country of Germany as being the origin of the Christmas tree.

Germany

One of the earliest stories relating back to Germany, is about Saint Boniface. In the year 722, he encountered some pagans who were about to sacrifice a child at the base of a huge oak tree. He cut down the tree to prevent the sacrifice and from that a Fir tree grew up at the base of the oak. He then told everyone that this tree with its branches pointing to heaven, was a holy tree - the tree of the Christ child, and a symbol of His promise of eternal life.

England

It is believed that in the 1840s and 50s, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert popularized the Christmas tree in England. Prince Albert decorated a tree and ever since that time, the English people copied this Christmas customs including the Christmas tree and ornaments. An engraving of the Royal Family celebrating Christmas at Windsor was published in 1848 and their German traditions were copied and adapted.

Scandinavian Countries

Another story about the origin of the Christmas tree says that late in the Middle Ages, Germans and Scandinavians placed evergreen trees inside their homes or just outside their doors to show their hope that spring would soon come.

Martin Luther, a 16th-century Protestant reformer, first added lighted candles to a tree. One day while walking toward his home one winter evening, composing a sermon, he was captivated by the stars twinkling amidst evergreens. To recapture the scene for his family, he erected a tree in the main room and wired its branches with lighted candles.

India

In India, the festival of Christmas is no different. Just like the West, the decorations for Christmas starts on the 1st week of December or the advent Season that leads up to Christmas day. The beautiful churches of India are decorated with lights and flowers for the Christmas Eve Midnight mass service.

Every Christian household in the country puts up an artificial Christmas tree, which are bought from local stores and malls and are draped in flower, paper streamers, and twinkling lights and various other decorations. Usually people first hang star-shaped paper lanterns in their houses whether it is outside or inside.

This 2019, people from all quarters are celebrating the spirit of Christmas in all the states. Shops are abuzz with Christmas trees, decorations, baubles, Santa Claus figurines, star lamps etc. With the Christmas Day fast approaching sales have also picked up pace.

Also Read: Places To Visit In India During Christmas!