The final phase of this decade is coming to an end. Infact it is the most wonderful time of the year, but it can come with a whole stocking full of stress. Christmas and New Year Eve is known as 'the season to be jolly'. But they can also be a source of stress, pressure and conflict for many of us.

A lack of time and money, credit card debt, and the pressure of gift giving can often contribute to stress during the festive season. This stress may have various effects on our physical and mental health leading to high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and also obesity sometimes.

So here are a few ways and tips with stress busting strategies to cope with your pressure during this festive season which can help melt away your stress.

1. Take a break or some time out

Carrying the world on your shoulders and trying to achieve everything alone during the festive season can seriously affect your mind and body. You might feel the pressure to be in the festive spirit 24x7 but it is okay if you’re not. Destressing can benefit you and the rest of your family. Focus on doing something that you find relaxing such as reading a book, watching a Christmas movie, listening to music, or going for a massage.

2. Mind The Alcohol

Consuming alcohol in a festive mood is quite obvious. Party vibes everywhere making you feel tempted to drink more than your usual share. But you should always keep in mind that over consumption of alcohol will affect your mental health severely.

3. Limit Spending

We all are bit aware that money issues are one of the leading causes of stress during the holiday and festive season. Always try to set budgets to avoid unnecessary expenses. It is quite obvious to get tempted during shopping at the stores. But try to avoid it as much as you can. Manage impulsive spending by taking only the cash you can afford to spend on shopping trips and leaving all credit and debit cards at home.

4. Avoid Over Indulging

Festive period is the time when you are surrounded with extravagant food and alchohol. There is no doubt that you do not want to miss it, and the cravings for sugary and fatty foods at this time is unstoppable. This can increase your stress hormones in the body.

5. Be Crafty With Friends

Christmas is the time with come together with your friends and family. But if you are going through stress, making cards and gifts can help you a lot. As you repeat this activity it can act like meditative and can help you switch off from the pressures of the festive season.

6. Seek Help if Needed

Anxiety and stress are quite obvious during festive and holiday season. But if you have feelings that are worrying you, or you are struggling with, it will be a good idea if you speak it out to someone. It will lower your stress levels to an extent.

So, this festive period be stress free and enjoy that joyful vibe! Merry Christmas!

