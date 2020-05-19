Lifestyle

Cnc Machining Services - Sakshi Post

The Vast World Of Cnc Machines And Cnc Machining Services Provided

May 19, 2020
CNC machining is a manufacturing process using the latest computer technology and numeric controls.
Representational image - Sakshi Post

Is Car Washing Allowed During Lockdown?

May 18, 2020
With the COVID-19 lockdown continuing across many parts of the world.
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Easy Ways To Track Your Parcels

May 19, 2020
With restrictions being lifted across ecommerce deliveries, we can expect to see a resurgence in ecommerce activity across the country. A significant portion of your online shopping experience most...
Tatoo - Sakshi Post

Tattoo Angel Designs: A New Style Statement

May 15, 2020
Tattoo angel designs are very common among people. They are used to show their style statement.
Growing Impact of Social Media on Human Lives - Sakshi Post

Growing Impact of Social Media on Human Lives

May 12, 2020
When people say Social Media, what’s the first thing that pops into your head?
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

COVID-19: No Fish ‘Prasadam’ This Year In Hyderabad

May 12, 2020
Every year lakhs of people from different parts of the country line up at the exhibition grounds in Nampally...
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Know Why Men Are More Susceptible To COVID-19?

May 12, 2020
The deadly coronavirus is creating fear among all the sections of people across the globe.
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Mother’s Day Special: Treat Your Mother Like A ‘Queen’  

May 10, 2020
As the quote says, ‘Since God couldn’t be everywhere, he created mothers’....
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Understanding Transits In Astrology

May 08, 2020
Transits are the connections between planets. There are a few days when no planet is making an exact transit, so not much is going on that day.
LG Polymere Gas Leak - Sakshi Post

Vizag Gas Leak: What To Do If You Are Exposed To Styrene Gas, Quick Precautions

May 07, 2020
So here are few precautions and quick first aid for the people who are exposed to the poisonous gas
Image For Representation - Sakshi Post

LG Polymers Gas Leak: What Exactly Is Styrene Gas And How Harmful Is It?

May 07, 2020
Styrene gas can be quickly spread in the air and it is harmful to living beings
Image For Representation Only - Sakshi Post

Gear Up For ‘Super Flower Moon’ On May 7! All You Need To Know

May 05, 2020
If you have missed the last month’s ‘Super Pink Moon’, then gear up to experience the next super moon on May, 2020
Image For Representation Only - Sakshi Post

Feast Your Eyes On ‘Super Flower Moon’ On May 7!

May 05, 2020
If you have missed the last month’s ‘Super Pink Moon’, then gear up to experience the next super moon on May, 2020
Zinc containing foods - Sakshi Post

Corona Care: Importance Of ‘Zinc’ In Building Stronger Immunity 

May 03, 2020
‘Zinc’ is one such micronutrient that helps in building immunity and recent studies show that zinc inhibits coronavirus by blocking a key enzyme
Samantha Akkkineni - Sakshi Post

Samantha Akkineni, A True Style Inspiration For Fashion Freaks

Apr 28, 2020
Samantha Akkineni, the Tollywood star is not afraid to test the waters when it comes to her choice of picking outfits.
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Is Ramadan Fasting Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic? 

Apr 27, 2020
Can fasting affect a person’s chances of contracting the coronavirus?
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Don’t React, Instead Respond! Parenting In Quarantine

Apr 22, 2020
The whole world is quarantined at home due to coronavirus pandemic. Almost everyone are spending time with their families staying indoors to avoid the virus attack.
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Look After Your Mental Health In Times Of Pandemic

Apr 21, 2020
If you’re not proactive about taking care of your mind and emotions during this time, you may notice a decline in mental health
Ginger Roots And Powder - Sakshi Post

Corona Care: How Ginger Helps You Stay Safe From COVID-19

Apr 20, 2020
Ginger, incidentally, can also help in boosting your immunity. Strong and perfect immunity is all we need at this juncture to combat the virus
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

COVID-19: Balanced Diet Key To Strengthening Immune System 

Apr 19, 2020
The NINs website provides additional information on nutrition, including dietary guidelines.
Sonam Kapoor - Sakshi Post

Bossy Avatar: Sonam Kapoor Looks Fabulous In Pantsuits

Apr 18, 2020
A pantsuit is one of the most versatile pieces in the world of fashion...
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Excessive Alchohol Intake Weakens Immune System? 

Apr 15, 2020
Are you planning to welcome the lockdown extension with a drink in your hand? Then it’s a high time to drop that idea
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Quarantine Period: Important Step You Shouldn’t Miss While Baking

Apr 15, 2020
From painting, gardening to cooking, everyone are trying their best to do something productive during the quarantine phase
Shilpa Shetty Kundra - Sakshi Post

Beat The Quarantine Blues With Shilpa Shetty’s Yoga Tips

Apr 15, 2020
Amid the nationwide lockdown, many B-town celebrities are sharing fitness posts from home on social media
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Twitterati Tips On How To Use Lockdown Period

Apr 13, 2020
An unexpected and unprecedented experience for all the people across the globe.
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Working From Home? Follow These Tips To Avoid Neck, Lower Back Pain

Apr 12, 2020
As many people are working from home during the COVID-19 lockdown without a proper desk, they could be sitting in the wrong posture for hours which can lead to pain in the neck and lower back
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Head Lice Drug Can Kill COVID-19, Claims New Research

Apr 12, 2020
According to study, the drug, Ivermectin, successfully killed the novel coronavirus within 48 hours, in a laboratory setting
Happy Weekend Folks! - Sakshi Post

Weekend Fun: Best Of Coronavirus Lockdown Memes For You

Apr 11, 2020
There are thousands of brilliant memes surfacing on the internet. But here we have compiled you the best covid-19 memes so far to lighten up your mood. Check them out!
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Gandhi Hospital’s Diet Chart For COVID-19 Patients: Telangana

Apr 09, 2020
As COVID-19 cases are seeing a drastic rise across the country, the state’s medical staff which include doctors, nurses, and para medics are putting their best foot forward to bring COVID-19 patients...
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Corona Care: Will Salt Rich Diet Make Your Immune System Weaker?

Apr 07, 2020
While it is crucial to follow hygiene measures, maintaining a perfect and healthy immune system is what we all need at this juncture to avoid the virus attack
Representational image - Sakshi Post

Here’s How A Corona-Recovered Patient Can Improve Lung Function

Apr 06, 2020
Over 2.5 lakh people have recovered so far across age-groups globally. In India, 267 people had recovered (as of Sunday) while the country reported over 3,374 cases.
&amp;lt;b&amp;gt;Priyanka Chopra Jonas &amp;lt;/b&amp;gt; - Sakshi Post

Monday Inspiration: Priyanka Chopra’s On Point, Iconic Fashion Choices!

Apr 06, 2020
Priyanka catches everyone’s attention with the right amount of sparkle, colour, and sheen and always manages to put her own unique spin on whatever she wears
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Lockdown? The Right Time To Get A Home Makeover While You Are Stuck

Apr 05, 2020
People have had no option but to retreat to their homes, to try and warding off the pandemic with precautionary sanitary measures.
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Raid Your Kitchen For These Ayurvedic Skincare Recipies 

Apr 05, 2020
Now is a great time to indulge in self-care to combat the anxiety caused by uncertainty fuelled by the lockdown. T
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

How To Avoid Skin Damage From Face Masks : Doctors’ Advice

Apr 05, 2020
Suffering skin damage from face masks? Doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19 from the front lines have to spend many hours a day wearing face masks, many of us have also got into...
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

Ways To Keep Yourself Mentally Healthy Through The Lockdown

Apr 04, 2020
Schools, malls, public places and theatres have been shut.  Roads, playgrounds and parks wear a deserted look. Living in a situation of this sort, will surely have a psychological impact on you as it...
Image for Representation - Sakshi Post

Is Breastfeeding Safe If The Mother Is Infected With Coronavirus?

Apr 04, 2020
One such question which is being asked by many women is, can women breastfeed her baby if she is suspected, diagnosed or tested positive for coronvirus?
How To Keep Your Home Coronavirus Free| Tips - Sakshi Post

How To Keep Your Home Coronavirus Free| Tips

Apr 02, 2020
To make your home coronavirus free, health experts have shared some tips such as cleaning all kitchen surfaces every time you finish cooking and keeping separate pairs of footwear for outdoors and...
Image For Representation - Sakshi Post

Corona Care: Fill You Plate These Foods To boost your Immunity

Apr 01, 2020
What kind of foods can build an immunity that’s strong enough for our bodies to battle the novel coronavirus?
Image For Representation - Sakshi Post

Corona Care: Fill Your Plate With These Foods To Boost Immunity

Apr 01, 2020
What kind of foods can build an immunity that’s strong enough for our bodies to battle the novel coronavirus?
Representative image - Sakshi Post

Here’s How To Increase Productivity While Working From Home

Mar 30, 2020
If you are struggling to get into the working mode as you stay at home due to the lockdown, some simple tips like maintaining a routine and dressing up in a way as if you were in office may help you...
Cloves and it’s oil - Sakshi Post

Will Clove Oil Help In Combating COVID-19?

Mar 30, 2020
One such myth that is being circulated on social media platforms is, that cloves or clove oil will kill the virus causing corona disease
Back to Top