Lifestyle
May 19, 2020
CNC machining is a manufacturing process using the latest computer technology and numeric controls.
May 18, 2020
With the COVID-19 lockdown continuing across many parts of the world.
May 19, 2020
With restrictions being lifted across ecommerce deliveries, we can expect to see a resurgence in ecommerce activity across the country. A significant portion of your online shopping experience most...
May 15, 2020
Tattoo angel designs are very common among people. They are used to show their style statement.
May 12, 2020
When people say Social Media, what’s the first thing that pops into your head?
May 12, 2020
Every year lakhs of people from different parts of the country line up at the exhibition grounds in Nampally...
May 12, 2020
The deadly coronavirus is creating fear among all the sections of people across the globe.
May 10, 2020
As the quote says, ‘Since God couldn’t be everywhere, he created mothers’....
May 08, 2020
Transits are the connections between planets. There are a few days when no planet is making an exact transit, so not much is going on that day.
May 07, 2020
So here are few precautions and quick first aid for the people who are exposed to the poisonous gas
May 07, 2020
Styrene gas can be quickly spread in the air and it is harmful to living beings
May 05, 2020
If you have missed the last month’s ‘Super Pink Moon’, then gear up to experience the next super moon on May, 2020
May 05, 2020
If you have missed the last month’s ‘Super Pink Moon’, then gear up to experience the next super moon on May, 2020
May 03, 2020
‘Zinc’ is one such micronutrient that helps in building immunity and recent studies show that zinc inhibits coronavirus by blocking a key enzyme
Apr 28, 2020
Samantha Akkineni, the Tollywood star is not afraid to test the waters when it comes to her choice of picking outfits.
Apr 27, 2020
Can fasting affect a person’s chances of contracting the coronavirus?
Apr 22, 2020
The whole world is quarantined at home due to coronavirus pandemic. Almost everyone are spending time with their families staying indoors to avoid the virus attack.
Apr 21, 2020
If you’re not proactive about taking care of your mind and emotions during this time, you may notice a decline in mental health
Apr 20, 2020
Ginger, incidentally, can also help in boosting your immunity. Strong and perfect immunity is all we need at this juncture to combat the virus
Apr 19, 2020
The NINs website provides additional information on nutrition, including dietary guidelines.
Apr 18, 2020
A pantsuit is one of the most versatile pieces in the world of fashion...
Apr 15, 2020
Are you planning to welcome the lockdown extension with a drink in your hand? Then it’s a high time to drop that idea
Apr 15, 2020
From painting, gardening to cooking, everyone are trying their best to do something productive during the quarantine phase
Apr 15, 2020
Amid the nationwide lockdown, many B-town celebrities are sharing fitness posts from home on social media
Apr 13, 2020
An unexpected and unprecedented experience for all the people across the globe.
Apr 12, 2020
As many people are working from home during the COVID-19 lockdown without a proper desk, they could be sitting in the wrong posture for hours which can lead to pain in the neck and lower back
Apr 12, 2020
According to study, the drug, Ivermectin, successfully killed the novel coronavirus within 48 hours, in a laboratory setting
Apr 11, 2020
There are thousands of brilliant memes surfacing on the internet. But here we have compiled you the best covid-19 memes so far to lighten up your mood. Check them out!
Apr 09, 2020
As COVID-19 cases are seeing a drastic rise across the country, the state’s medical staff which include doctors, nurses, and para medics are putting their best foot forward to bring COVID-19 patients...
Apr 07, 2020
While it is crucial to follow hygiene measures, maintaining a perfect and healthy immune system is what we all need at this juncture to avoid the virus attack
Apr 06, 2020
Over 2.5 lakh people have recovered so far across age-groups globally. In India, 267 people had recovered (as of Sunday) while the country reported over 3,374 cases.
Apr 06, 2020
Priyanka catches everyone’s attention with the right amount of sparkle, colour, and sheen and always manages to put her own unique spin on whatever she wears
Apr 05, 2020
People have had no option but to retreat to their homes, to try and warding off the pandemic with precautionary sanitary measures.
Apr 05, 2020
Now is a great time to indulge in self-care to combat the anxiety caused by uncertainty fuelled by the lockdown. T
Apr 05, 2020
Suffering skin damage from face masks? Doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19 from the front lines have to spend many hours a day wearing face masks, many of us have also got into...
Apr 04, 2020
Schools, malls, public places and theatres have been shut. Roads, playgrounds and parks wear a deserted look. Living in a situation of this sort, will surely have a psychological impact on you as it...
Apr 04, 2020
One such question which is being asked by many women is, can women breastfeed her baby if she is suspected, diagnosed or tested positive for coronvirus?
Apr 02, 2020
To make your home coronavirus free, health experts have shared some tips such as cleaning all kitchen surfaces every time you finish cooking and keeping separate pairs of footwear for outdoors and...
Apr 01, 2020
What kind of foods can build an immunity that’s strong enough for our bodies to battle the novel coronavirus?
Apr 01, 2020
What kind of foods can build an immunity that’s strong enough for our bodies to battle the novel coronavirus?
Mar 30, 2020
If you are struggling to get into the working mode as you stay at home due to the lockdown, some simple tips like maintaining a routine and dressing up in a way as if you were in office may help you...
Mar 30, 2020
One such myth that is being circulated on social media platforms is, that cloves or clove oil will kill the virus causing corona disease
-
- Page 1
- ››