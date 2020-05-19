The Vast World Of Cnc Machines And Cnc Machining Services Provided May 19, 2020 CNC machining is a manufacturing process using the latest computer technology and numeric controls.

Is Car Washing Allowed During Lockdown? May 18, 2020 With the COVID-19 lockdown continuing across many parts of the world.

Easy Ways To Track Your Parcels May 19, 2020 With restrictions being lifted across ecommerce deliveries, we can expect to see a resurgence in ecommerce activity across the country. A significant portion of your online shopping experience most...

Tattoo Angel Designs: A New Style Statement May 15, 2020 Tattoo angel designs are very common among people. They are used to show their style statement.

Growing Impact of Social Media on Human Lives May 12, 2020 When people say Social Media, what’s the first thing that pops into your head?

COVID-19: No Fish ‘Prasadam’ This Year In Hyderabad May 12, 2020 Every year lakhs of people from different parts of the country line up at the exhibition grounds in Nampally...

Know Why Men Are More Susceptible To COVID-19? May 12, 2020 The deadly coronavirus is creating fear among all the sections of people across the globe.

Mother’s Day Special: Treat Your Mother Like A ‘Queen’ May 10, 2020 As the quote says, ‘Since God couldn’t be everywhere, he created mothers’....

Understanding Transits In Astrology May 08, 2020 Transits are the connections between planets. There are a few days when no planet is making an exact transit, so not much is going on that day.

Vizag Gas Leak: What To Do If You Are Exposed To Styrene Gas, Quick Precautions May 07, 2020 So here are few precautions and quick first aid for the people who are exposed to the poisonous gas

LG Polymers Gas Leak: What Exactly Is Styrene Gas And How Harmful Is It? May 07, 2020 Styrene gas can be quickly spread in the air and it is harmful to living beings

Gear Up For ‘Super Flower Moon’ On May 7! All You Need To Know May 05, 2020 If you have missed the last month’s ‘Super Pink Moon’, then gear up to experience the next super moon on May, 2020

Feast Your Eyes On ‘Super Flower Moon’ On May 7! May 05, 2020 If you have missed the last month’s ‘Super Pink Moon’, then gear up to experience the next super moon on May, 2020

Corona Care: Importance Of ‘Zinc’ In Building Stronger Immunity May 03, 2020 ‘Zinc’ is one such micronutrient that helps in building immunity and recent studies show that zinc inhibits coronavirus by blocking a key enzyme

Samantha Akkineni, A True Style Inspiration For Fashion Freaks Apr 28, 2020 Samantha Akkineni, the Tollywood star is not afraid to test the waters when it comes to her choice of picking outfits.

Is Ramadan Fasting Safe During Coronavirus Pandemic? Apr 27, 2020 Can fasting affect a person’s chances of contracting the coronavirus?

Don’t React, Instead Respond! Parenting In Quarantine Apr 22, 2020 The whole world is quarantined at home due to coronavirus pandemic. Almost everyone are spending time with their families staying indoors to avoid the virus attack.

Look After Your Mental Health In Times Of Pandemic Apr 21, 2020 If you’re not proactive about taking care of your mind and emotions during this time, you may notice a decline in mental health

Corona Care: How Ginger Helps You Stay Safe From COVID-19 Apr 20, 2020 Ginger, incidentally, can also help in boosting your immunity. Strong and perfect immunity is all we need at this juncture to combat the virus

COVID-19: Balanced Diet Key To Strengthening Immune System Apr 19, 2020 The NINs website provides additional information on nutrition, including dietary guidelines.

Bossy Avatar: Sonam Kapoor Looks Fabulous In Pantsuits Apr 18, 2020 A pantsuit is one of the most versatile pieces in the world of fashion...

Excessive Alchohol Intake Weakens Immune System? Apr 15, 2020 Are you planning to welcome the lockdown extension with a drink in your hand? Then it’s a high time to drop that idea

Quarantine Period: Important Step You Shouldn’t Miss While Baking Apr 15, 2020 From painting, gardening to cooking, everyone are trying their best to do something productive during the quarantine phase

Beat The Quarantine Blues With Shilpa Shetty’s Yoga Tips Apr 15, 2020 Amid the nationwide lockdown, many B-town celebrities are sharing fitness posts from home on social media

Twitterati Tips On How To Use Lockdown Period Apr 13, 2020 An unexpected and unprecedented experience for all the people across the globe.

Working From Home? Follow These Tips To Avoid Neck, Lower Back Pain Apr 12, 2020 As many people are working from home during the COVID-19 lockdown without a proper desk, they could be sitting in the wrong posture for hours which can lead to pain in the neck and lower back

Head Lice Drug Can Kill COVID-19, Claims New Research Apr 12, 2020 According to study, the drug, Ivermectin, successfully killed the novel coronavirus within 48 hours, in a laboratory setting

Weekend Fun: Best Of Coronavirus Lockdown Memes For You Apr 11, 2020 There are thousands of brilliant memes surfacing on the internet. But here we have compiled you the best covid-19 memes so far to lighten up your mood. Check them out!

Gandhi Hospital’s Diet Chart For COVID-19 Patients: Telangana Apr 09, 2020 As COVID-19 cases are seeing a drastic rise across the country, the state’s medical staff which include doctors, nurses, and para medics are putting their best foot forward to bring COVID-19 patients...

Corona Care: Will Salt Rich Diet Make Your Immune System Weaker? Apr 07, 2020 While it is crucial to follow hygiene measures, maintaining a perfect and healthy immune system is what we all need at this juncture to avoid the virus attack

Here’s How A Corona-Recovered Patient Can Improve Lung Function Apr 06, 2020 Over 2.5 lakh people have recovered so far across age-groups globally. In India, 267 people had recovered (as of Sunday) while the country reported over 3,374 cases.

Monday Inspiration: Priyanka Chopra’s On Point, Iconic Fashion Choices! Apr 06, 2020 Priyanka catches everyone’s attention with the right amount of sparkle, colour, and sheen and always manages to put her own unique spin on whatever she wears

Lockdown? The Right Time To Get A Home Makeover While You Are Stuck Apr 05, 2020 People have had no option but to retreat to their homes, to try and warding off the pandemic with precautionary sanitary measures.

Raid Your Kitchen For These Ayurvedic Skincare Recipies Apr 05, 2020 Now is a great time to indulge in self-care to combat the anxiety caused by uncertainty fuelled by the lockdown. T

How To Avoid Skin Damage From Face Masks : Doctors’ Advice Apr 05, 2020 Suffering skin damage from face masks? Doctors, nurses and healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19 from the front lines have to spend many hours a day wearing face masks, many of us have also got into...

Ways To Keep Yourself Mentally Healthy Through The Lockdown Apr 04, 2020 Schools, malls, public places and theatres have been shut. Roads, playgrounds and parks wear a deserted look. Living in a situation of this sort, will surely have a psychological impact on you as it...

Is Breastfeeding Safe If The Mother Is Infected With Coronavirus? Apr 04, 2020 One such question which is being asked by many women is, can women breastfeed her baby if she is suspected, diagnosed or tested positive for coronvirus?

How To Keep Your Home Coronavirus Free| Tips Apr 02, 2020 To make your home coronavirus free, health experts have shared some tips such as cleaning all kitchen surfaces every time you finish cooking and keeping separate pairs of footwear for outdoors and...

Corona Care: Fill You Plate These Foods To boost your Immunity Apr 01, 2020 What kind of foods can build an immunity that’s strong enough for our bodies to battle the novel coronavirus?

Corona Care: Fill Your Plate With These Foods To Boost Immunity Apr 01, 2020 What kind of foods can build an immunity that’s strong enough for our bodies to battle the novel coronavirus?

Here’s How To Increase Productivity While Working From Home Mar 30, 2020 If you are struggling to get into the working mode as you stay at home due to the lockdown, some simple tips like maintaining a routine and dressing up in a way as if you were in office may help you...