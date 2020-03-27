NEW YORK: Nineteen out of 50 US states are reporting "extraordinarily" low numbers of coronavirus infections and the New York area alone is turning up 55 per cent of all new cases at a time when the covid-19 pandemic caseload in America surged past China and Italy’s numbers on Thursday. The US now has more than 83,000 confirmed cases with the death toll topping 1,200 by end of day March 26.

"At this time, we do have 19 out of our 50 states that had early cases but have persistently low level of cases and at this point have less than 200 cases", Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus co-ordinator said. Birx reassured Americans that they need not fear a sudden spike where a substantial portion of the population gets infected.

"There's no model right now and no ground reality where we can see that 60 to 70 percent of Americans are going to get infected in the next eight to 12 weeks. I just want to be clear about that", Birx said.

Four counties - New York City, Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau County have accounted for the maximum cases in the New York metro area. New York currently accounts for 31 per cent of people succumbing to Covid-19, according to data from Birx and New York Governor Cuomo. By March 26, 552,000 tests have been completed across the United States.

On the other hand, the virus which took birth in Wuhan, China reported zero cases. No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported on Thursday in Wuhan, the former hardest-hit city in central China's Hubei Province, officials said on Friday. The health commission of Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital, said on Friday the province also registered zero increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Xinhua reported. Hubei saw five new deaths, four of which were in Wuhan. (IANS).

Also Read: Coronavirus Updates: India Records Highest Deaths In One Day