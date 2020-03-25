HYDERABAD: Coronavirus has hit the globe and it is claiming many lives across the globe. All the countries are pulling out the stops to protect the lives of people from getting infected with covid-19. The outbreak of coronavirus has began in Wuhan, China and later it spread to at least 194 countries and territories. The number of confirmed cases in the world is more than 3,77,000. The situation is worst in Italy and Spain.

The World Health Organisation said that U.S. could become the global epicentre of the covid-19 pandemic. The number of people infected with coronavirus are increasing with each passing day in America. Three American Senators have been infected and it shows how the virus is spreading. Health emergency has been imposed in the US and as per the details, more than 42,000 people had infected and 559 people died out of coronavirus.

WHO spokeswoman Maragaret Harris said that, “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the U.S. So it does have that potential.”

To a question whether US could become the new epicenter, Ms.Harris said that it is difficult to say but it does have that potential. US is witnessing a huge number of corona positive cases and deaths, despite this situation, president of America Donald Trump is eyeing ‘Easter Sunday’ to get the country back opened up.

Trump told a White House news conference on Monday, ‘America will again and soon open for business. We are not going to let it turn into a long-lasting financial problem. We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem. We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems.’

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told that, ‘It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000, and just four days for the third 100,000.’

Britain on Tuesday started imposing restrictions on the movement of the people and PM Boris Johnson ordered everyone to stay at home. The lockdown has began in Britain to hold back the virus. But, amid the rising number of corona positive cases, the Chinese province of Hubei, where the first case has been identified is going to lift the travel restrictions on the people.

Also Read: India Lockdown: Check Out What You Get, What You Don’t..!