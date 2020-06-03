International

Owner Battles To Save Half-Sunk Car In Sea!

Jun 03, 2020
A bizarre moment of a car owner trying desperately to save his car from drowning in the sea was captured on camera. The strange incident of a car finding its way into the water on a beach happened in...
- Sakshi Post

Modi, Trump Discuss Indo-China Spat, George Floyd Protests

Jun 03, 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump discussed sev
- Sakshi Post

'Trump Tear-gassed Peaceful Protestors For A Photo'

Jun 02, 2020
WASHINGTON: After US President Donald Trump ordered police to use tear gas to clear protestor from outside the White House so he could pose for photographs at a nearby church damaged during civil...
Pic courtesy: Social media - Sakshi Post

Miami Police Kneel Down Showing Solidarity

Jun 02, 2020
WASHINGTON: As protests across the United States continued following the death of George Floyd, policemen from different states of the US showed their solidarity condeming the custodial death of the...
- Sakshi Post

Trump Threatens To Deploy Military Against Protestors

Jun 02, 2020
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said that he was sickened by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Photo credit: AP - Sakshi Post

George Floyd Case: Violent Protests Continue For Sixth Day

Jun 01, 2020
WASHINGTON: Violent protests continued for the sixth consecutive day across the United States over the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was pinned to the...
Donald Trump(File Image) - Sakshi Post

Trump Moved To White House Bunker Amid Protests

Jun 01, 2020
WASHINGTON: Mass protests continued to grip the United States over the recent killing of an African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
- Sakshi Post

Australia PM Makes Delicious ScoMosas!

May 31, 2020
NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus-induced lockdown hit, many have donned the chef hat.
- Sakshi Post

George Floyd Case: Curfews In US Cities

May 31, 2020
LOS ANGELES: Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of African-American George Floyd by white police officer.
- Sakshi Post

Trump Bats For India, Russia In G7

May 31, 2020
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would postpone a Group of Seven (G7) summit he wanted to hold in June until September or beyond to expand the list of invitees t
- Sakshi Post

SpaceX Launches Historic Private Crewed Mission

May 31, 2020
In a historic first of a private space launch, a SpaceX rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying two veteran
Minnepolis cop Derek Chauvin - Sakshi Post

George Floyd Case: Minneapolis Cop Arrested

May 30, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS: The police officer who sat on George Floyd's neck kneeling down and killing him on the spot was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.
- Sakshi Post

Trump Ends US Ties With WHO'

May 30, 2020
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that the US would terminate its relationship with the embattled World Health Organisation and will start the proce
- Sakshi Post

LAC Dispute: China Rejects Trump's Mediation Offer

May 29, 2020
BEIJING: China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border stand-off.
- Sakshi Post

Here Is Another Earth Around Star Near Sun

May 29, 2020
Four years ago, Proxima b was first detected by means of an older spectrograph, HARPS which is developed by the Geneva-based team which measured a low disturbance in the star's speed.
- Sakshi Post

'We Will Continue To Point Out Incorrect Information'

May 28, 2020
NEW DELHI: A day after US President Donald Trump threatened to shut down social media over Twitter's fact check over his posts for the first time, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asserted that the micro-...
- Sakshi Post

Pakistani Attacks UK Gurudwara, Arrested

May 27, 2020
LONDON: United Kingdom police arrested a Pakistani man for allegedly trying to mobilise Sikhs against India over Kashmir and attacking a gurdwara in eastern
- Sakshi Post

Elon Musk, Grimes Change Their Baby's Name

May 26, 2020
WASHINGTON: Tesla chief Elon Musk and his Girlfriend Grimes made slight changes in their baby son's name giving it a Roman twist.
- Sakshi Post

Watch: Eid Greetings Through Dance Video!

May 25, 2020
SINGAPORE: The whole world is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today and social media is filled with greetings, posts and warm wishes on this auspicious day.
- Sakshi Post

Earthquake Hits, NZ PM's Reaction Caught On Cam

May 25, 2020
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is again in the news. This time for staying calm while an earthquake hit while smiling on.
- Sakshi Post

Trump Goes Out To Play Golf As US Battles COVID-19

May 24, 2020
STERLING: Ever since the White House declared a "national emergency" over COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, US President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing.
- Sakshi Post

Rat's Painting Sold For Over A Lakh

May 24, 2020
MANCHESTAR: Have you ever heard of a rats earning money and fame? Yes, they do!
- Sakshi Post

Earth's Magnetic Field Is Mysteriously Weakening!

May 24, 2020
PARIS: As the world fights coronavirus pandemic, another major danger is threatening us.
Spot Image - Sakshi Post

CCTV Captures PIA Plane Crash

May 23, 2020
KARACHI: At least 97 people killed and two people have survived the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashe
- Sakshi Post

Antarctica's Snow Is Turning Bright Green!

May 23, 2020
The global climatic change is turning many parts of Antarctica into bright green. Blooms of algae are giving parts of the frozen continent an increasingly green tinge.
- Sakshi Post

Bihar 'Super Girl' Wins Ivanka's Heart

May 23, 2020
HYDERABAD: The US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Friday heaped praises on 15-year-old
Representational image - Sakshi Post

Australian Scientists Study Common Anti-Parasitic Drug That Kills Coronavirus

Apr 04, 2020
Amid a barrage of research on finding treatment for new coronavirus, Australian scientists have found that a common anti-parasitic drug killed SARS-CoV-2 virus, growing in cell culture, within 48...
File Image of Dalai Lama - Sakshi Post

Dalai Lama Applauds India's Efforts On Tackling Pandemic

Mar 30, 2020
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed admiration and gratitude for the steps taken by the Indian government to meet the challenges arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

More Coronavirus Cases In US, Beats China, Italy

Mar 27, 2020
Nineteen out of 50 US states are reporting "extraordinarily" low numbers of coronavirus infections.
Representational image - Sakshi Post

It's Official...! Tokyo Olympics Postponed By A Year

Mar 25, 2020
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to hold the Games in 2021
Representational image - Sakshi Post

It's Official...! Japan, IOC Agree To Postpone Olympics By A Year

Mar 25, 2020
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to hold the Games in 2021
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

US Could Become Virus Epicentre, WHO Raises Alarm

Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus has hit the globe and it is claiming many lives across the globe. All the countries are pulling out the stops to protect the lives of people.
Representational image - Sakshi Post

Facebook Messenger Group Video Calls Increase By 70%: Corona Impact

Mar 23, 2020
Seventy per cent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic
Representational Image - Sakshi Post

2,829 New Cases Of Coronavirus In China, 57 New Deaths

Feb 03, 2020
Chinese health authorities on Monday said it received reports of 2,829 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 57 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang...
145 Indian Illegal Immigrants Sent Back By Trump Government - Sakshi Post

145 Indian Illegal Immigrants Sent Back By Trump Government

Nov 20, 2019
The US government has sent out 145 Indians on suspicion of illegally residing in their country without proper permits.  
Madi Sharma - Sakshi Post

Madi Sharma: The Person Who Set Up Meetings With The EU And Modi

Oct 31, 2019
Madi Sharma, a name that has been creating ripples in the media through the recent past.
India-China Summit between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi - Sakshi Post

Media Taken In Police Vans To Cover Modi-Xi Summit

Oct 11, 2019
Police have taken media persons in van to cover India-China Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Imran Is 6th Most Popular World Leader On Twitter - Sakshi Post

Imran Is 6th Most Popular World Leader On Twitter  

Oct 08, 2019
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the sixth most popular world leader on Twitter, boasting 10.5 million followers on it
Yemen&amp;apos;s Houthi Rebels Launch Drones On 2 Big Saudi Oil Sites - Sakshi Post

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Drones On 2 Big Saudi Oil Sites

Sep 15, 2019
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday
Indian Students Can Stay Longer After University Study - Sakshi Post

UK Work Visa Rules Relaxed: Indian Students Can Stay Longer After University Study

Sep 13, 2019
UK government on Wednesday announced a new two-year post-study work visa route for all international students.
Indian-origin Briton Killed In Hit-and-run - Sakshi Post

Indian-origin Briton Killed In Hit-and-run

Sep 02, 2019
A man has been arrested after a 29-year-old Indian-origin Briton was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Amazon Fires: Brazil Rejects G7 Aid - Sakshi Post

Amazon Fires: Brazil Rejects G7 Aid

Aug 27, 2019
Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon
