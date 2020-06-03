International
Jun 03, 2020
A bizarre moment of a car owner trying desperately to save his car from drowning in the sea was captured on camera. The strange incident of a car finding its way into the water on a beach happened in...
Jun 03, 2020
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump discussed sev
Jun 02, 2020
WASHINGTON: After US President Donald Trump ordered police to use tear gas to clear protestor from outside the White House so he could pose for photographs at a nearby church damaged during civil...
Jun 02, 2020
WASHINGTON: As protests across the United States continued following the death of George Floyd, policemen from different states of the US showed their solidarity condeming the custodial death of the...
Jun 02, 2020
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said that he was sickened by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Jun 01, 2020
WASHINGTON: Violent protests continued for the sixth consecutive day across the United States over the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was pinned to the...
Jun 01, 2020
WASHINGTON: Mass protests continued to grip the United States over the recent killing of an African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
May 31, 2020
NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus-induced lockdown hit, many have donned the chef hat.
May 31, 2020
LOS ANGELES: Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of African-American George Floyd by white police officer.
May 31, 2020
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would postpone a Group of Seven (G7) summit he wanted to hold in June until September or beyond to expand the list of invitees t
May 31, 2020
In a historic first of a private space launch, a SpaceX rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying two veteran
May 30, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS: The police officer who sat on George Floyd's neck kneeling down and killing him on the spot was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.
May 30, 2020
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that the US would terminate its relationship with the embattled World Health Organisation and will start the proce
May 29, 2020
BEIJING: China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border stand-off.
May 29, 2020
Four years ago, Proxima b was first detected by means of an older spectrograph, HARPS which is developed by the Geneva-based team which measured a low disturbance in the star's speed.
May 28, 2020
NEW DELHI: A day after US President Donald Trump threatened to shut down social media over Twitter's fact check over his posts for the first time, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asserted that the micro-...
May 27, 2020
LONDON: United Kingdom police arrested a Pakistani man for allegedly trying to mobilise Sikhs against India over Kashmir and attacking a gurdwara in eastern
May 26, 2020
WASHINGTON: Tesla chief Elon Musk and his Girlfriend Grimes made slight changes in their baby son's name giving it a Roman twist.
May 25, 2020
SINGAPORE: The whole world is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today and social media is filled with greetings, posts and warm wishes on this auspicious day.
May 25, 2020
WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is again in the news. This time for staying calm while an earthquake hit while smiling on.
May 24, 2020
STERLING: Ever since the White House declared a "national emergency" over COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, US President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing.
May 24, 2020
MANCHESTAR: Have you ever heard of a rats earning money and fame? Yes, they do!
May 24, 2020
PARIS: As the world fights coronavirus pandemic, another major danger is threatening us.
May 23, 2020
KARACHI: At least 97 people killed and two people have survived the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashe
May 23, 2020
The global climatic change is turning many parts of Antarctica into bright green. Blooms of algae are giving parts of the frozen continent an increasingly green tinge.
May 23, 2020
HYDERABAD: The US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Friday heaped praises on 15-year-old
Apr 04, 2020
Amid a barrage of research on finding treatment for new coronavirus, Australian scientists have found that a common anti-parasitic drug killed SARS-CoV-2 virus, growing in cell culture, within 48...
Mar 30, 2020
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed admiration and gratitude for the steps taken by the Indian government to meet the challenges arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mar 27, 2020
Nineteen out of 50 US states are reporting “extraordinarily” low numbers of coronavirus infections.
Mar 25, 2020
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to hold the Games in 2021
Mar 25, 2020
Coronavirus has hit the globe and it is claiming many lives across the globe. All the countries are pulling out the stops to protect the lives of people.
Mar 23, 2020
Seventy per cent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic
Feb 03, 2020
Chinese health authorities on Monday said it received reports of 2,829 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 57 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang...
Nov 20, 2019
The US government has sent out 145 Indians on suspicion of illegally residing in their country without proper permits.
Oct 31, 2019
Madi Sharma, a name that has been creating ripples in the media through the recent past.
Oct 11, 2019
Police have taken media persons in van to cover India-China Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Oct 08, 2019
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the sixth most popular world leader on Twitter, boasting 10.5 million followers on it
Sep 15, 2019
Yemen's Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday
Sep 13, 2019
UK government on Wednesday announced a new two-year post-study work visa route for all international students.
Sep 02, 2019
A man has been arrested after a 29-year-old Indian-origin Briton was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.
Aug 27, 2019
Brazil on Monday rejected aid from G7 countries to fight wildfires in the Amazon
