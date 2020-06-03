International

Owner Battles To Save Half-Sunk Car In Sea! Jun 03, 2020 A bizarre moment of a car owner trying desperately to save his car from drowning in the sea was captured on camera. The strange incident of a car finding its way into the water on a beach happened in...

Modi, Trump Discuss Indo-China Spat, George Floyd Protests Jun 03, 2020 NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump discussed sev

'Trump Tear-gassed Peaceful Protestors For A Photo' Jun 02, 2020 WASHINGTON: After US President Donald Trump ordered police to use tear gas to clear protestor from outside the White House so he could pose for photographs at a nearby church damaged during civil...

Miami Police Kneel Down Showing Solidarity Jun 02, 2020 WASHINGTON: As protests across the United States continued following the death of George Floyd, policemen from different states of the US showed their solidarity condeming the custodial death of the...

Trump Threatens To Deploy Military Against Protestors Jun 02, 2020 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said that he was sickened by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

George Floyd Case: Violent Protests Continue For Sixth Day Jun 01, 2020 WASHINGTON: Violent protests continued for the sixth consecutive day across the United States over the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who was pinned to the...

Trump Moved To White House Bunker Amid Protests Jun 01, 2020 WASHINGTON: Mass protests continued to grip the United States over the recent killing of an African-American George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Australia PM Makes Delicious ScoMosas! May 31, 2020 NEW DELHI: As the coronavirus-induced lockdown hit, many have donned the chef hat.

George Floyd Case: Curfews In US Cities May 31, 2020 LOS ANGELES: Police have arrested nearly 1,400 people in 17 US cities as protests continue over the death of African-American George Floyd by white police officer.

Trump Bats For India, Russia In G7 May 31, 2020 US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would postpone a Group of Seven (G7) summit he wanted to hold in June until September or beyond to expand the list of invitees t

SpaceX Launches Historic Private Crewed Mission May 31, 2020 In a historic first of a private space launch, a SpaceX rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying two veteran

George Floyd Case: Minneapolis Cop Arrested May 30, 2020 MINNEAPOLIS: The police officer who sat on George Floyd's neck kneeling down and killing him on the spot was arrested on Friday and charged with murder.

Trump Ends US Ties With WHO' May 30, 2020 WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Friday that the US would terminate its relationship with the embattled World Health Organisation and will start the proce

LAC Dispute: China Rejects Trump's Mediation Offer May 29, 2020 BEIJING: China on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between India and China to end their current border stand-off.

Here Is Another Earth Around Star Near Sun May 29, 2020 Four years ago, Proxima b was first detected by means of an older spectrograph, HARPS which is developed by the Geneva-based team which measured a low disturbance in the star's speed.

'We Will Continue To Point Out Incorrect Information' May 28, 2020 NEW DELHI: A day after US President Donald Trump threatened to shut down social media over Twitter's fact check over his posts for the first time, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asserted that the micro-...

Pakistani Attacks UK Gurudwara, Arrested May 27, 2020 LONDON: United Kingdom police arrested a Pakistani man for allegedly trying to mobilise Sikhs against India over Kashmir and attacking a gurdwara in eastern

Elon Musk, Grimes Change Their Baby's Name May 26, 2020 WASHINGTON: Tesla chief Elon Musk and his Girlfriend Grimes made slight changes in their baby son's name giving it a Roman twist.

Watch: Eid Greetings Through Dance Video! May 25, 2020 SINGAPORE: The whole world is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today and social media is filled with greetings, posts and warm wishes on this auspicious day.

Earthquake Hits, NZ PM's Reaction Caught On Cam May 25, 2020 WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is again in the news. This time for staying calm while an earthquake hit while smiling on.

Trump Goes Out To Play Golf As US Battles COVID-19 May 24, 2020 STERLING: Ever since the White House declared a "national emergency" over COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, US President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing.

Rat's Painting Sold For Over A Lakh May 24, 2020 MANCHESTAR: Have you ever heard of a rats earning money and fame? Yes, they do!

Earth's Magnetic Field Is Mysteriously Weakening! May 24, 2020 PARIS: As the world fights coronavirus pandemic, another major danger is threatening us.

CCTV Captures PIA Plane Crash May 23, 2020 KARACHI: At least 97 people killed and two people have survived the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that crashe

Antarctica's Snow Is Turning Bright Green! May 23, 2020 The global climatic change is turning many parts of Antarctica into bright green. Blooms of algae are giving parts of the frozen continent an increasingly green tinge.

Bihar 'Super Girl' Wins Ivanka's Heart May 23, 2020 HYDERABAD: The US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Friday heaped praises on 15-year-old

Australian Scientists Study Common Anti-Parasitic Drug That Kills Coronavirus Apr 04, 2020 Amid a barrage of research on finding treatment for new coronavirus, Australian scientists have found that a common anti-parasitic drug killed SARS-CoV-2 virus, growing in cell culture, within 48...

Dalai Lama Applauds India’s Efforts On Tackling Pandemic Mar 30, 2020 Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed admiration and gratitude for the steps taken by the Indian government to meet the challenges arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

More Coronavirus Cases In US, Beats China, Italy Mar 27, 2020 Nineteen out of 50 US states are reporting “extraordinarily” low numbers of coronavirus infections.

It’s Official...! Tokyo Olympics Postponed By A Year Mar 25, 2020 The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed. Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to hold the Games in 2021

US Could Become Virus Epicentre, WHO Raises Alarm Mar 25, 2020 Coronavirus has hit the globe and it is claiming many lives across the globe. All the countries are pulling out the stops to protect the lives of people.

Facebook Messenger Group Video Calls Increase By 70%: Corona Impact Mar 23, 2020 Seventy per cent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic

2,829 New Cases Of Coronavirus In China, 57 New Deaths Feb 03, 2020 Chinese health authorities on Monday said it received reports of 2,829 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 57 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang...

145 Indian Illegal Immigrants Sent Back By Trump Government Nov 20, 2019 The US government has sent out 145 Indians on suspicion of illegally residing in their country without proper permits.

Madi Sharma: The Person Who Set Up Meetings With The EU And Modi Oct 31, 2019 Madi Sharma, a name that has been creating ripples in the media through the recent past.

Media Taken In Police Vans To Cover Modi-Xi Summit Oct 11, 2019 Police have taken media persons in van to cover India-China Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Imran Is 6th Most Popular World Leader On Twitter Oct 08, 2019 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the sixth most popular world leader on Twitter, boasting 10.5 million followers on it

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Drones On 2 Big Saudi Oil Sites Sep 15, 2019 Yemen's Houthi rebels launched drone attacks on the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia and a major oil field Saturday

UK Work Visa Rules Relaxed: Indian Students Can Stay Longer After University Study Sep 13, 2019 UK government on Wednesday announced a new two-year post-study work visa route for all international students.

Indian-origin Briton Killed In Hit-and-run Sep 02, 2019 A man has been arrested after a 29-year-old Indian-origin Briton was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash.