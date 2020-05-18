HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a few members of the contract staff working in the Gandhi Hospital apparently had a party and consumed liquor in the hospital cellar on Sunday night during the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. The incident came to light when one of them died of a heart attack after reaching home.

Gandhi Hospital is one of the main COVID nodal hospitals in Hyderabad and the incident raises doubts about the foolproof measures in the hospital during the pandemic.

As per reports, three brothers named Srinivas, Naresh and Nagesh were working in various departments at Gandhi Hospital on contractual basis. On Sunday night, they, along with two other hospital staff members, went to the room of the CSD department located in the hospital cellar.

They had dinner and also consumed alcohol. After running out of alcohol, they even procured another bottle through an outsourcing employee and went on with their booze binge until midnight. In the wee hours of Monday, they dispersed and went home.

However, on the way home, one of the three brothers, Srinivas (38), suddenly collapsed and died. Family members thought he had died of a heart attack. The deceased Srinivas was working in the hospital sterilization department. Hospital sources said that the booze party that the three brothers had illegally on the premises of the hospital came to light with Srinivas’ death.

Interestingly, the hospital authorities were not informed about Srinivas's death for a long time. After getting information, the higher-ups are said to have ordered an investigation into this major breach of rules.

Gandhi Hospital has a three-tier security system with 300 policemen on duty, after the hospital was converted into a COVID-19 nodal hospital during the virus pandemic.

In addition, there are a hundred more security guards. The hospital authorities are probing as to how the three brothers could bring liquor battles into the highly-secured hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police N Narsimha Rao and RMO Jayakrishna said that they were informed about the incident and would take measures to ensure such things are not repeated.

''We will set up a fact-finding committee to inquire about the incident at the hospital cellar on Sunday night and take action against those responsible,'' Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Prof. Raja Rao said.

He also said that, "Even as the doctors and staff are risking their lives and fighting coronavirus, some contract workers were behaving irresponsibly thus a bad name to the hospital,'' he said. ''CC cameras will be set up in the cellar also. There is a plan to remove the old furniture in the cellar and repair the drainage system and set up a few medical sections there,'' he said.

