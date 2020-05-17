HYDERABAD: The COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana, with 55 cases being reported on Saturday, taking the number of people found positive for the virus in the state to 1,509. The rise in cases has been mainly in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) which is becoming a growing cause of concern for the health officials.

On Saturday, 44 out of the 55 cases were from the GHMC, while eight were of migrants who arrived in the state in the last few days as per the latest health bulletin.

In a rather shocking case which was similar to how the virus spread in the Wuhan Live markets , the virus had spread to people living in the same building as they had used the common toilets.



A week ago, a man who was living as a tenant in a building in the city was tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Police and other officials had to send the entire 62 tenants who were living on rent in the building to hospital. After tests were done 23 people were diagnosed to have the coronavirus. It seemed that all the tenants were using the common toilets and were infected with the virus.



There are more than 60 containment zones in the Greater Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts. As on Saturday, there were more than 50 cases in the areas of LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Khairatabad zones. So far, people living in individual homes have also been diagnosed with coronavirus. But now the virus has been infecting people living in apartments. Due to the negligence of one person in an apartment, 50 to 100 families in the same building could end up getting infected.



Recently, nine family members living in an apartment in Thirumala Nagar in Gaddiannaram aread had been infected by one of the residents. The entire building had to quarantined because of this. In another shocking case, as many as 25 residents of an Apartment complex in Madannapet of Hyderabad tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The infected people included a pregnant woman and an 11-month-old baby. The news sent shock waves and triggered panic amid premonitions that they could have carried the dreaded virus to many more in the neighbourhood. The apartment was closed for quarantine and people were banned from entering the area.



There were other cases, one in the Motinagar division, another in Alwal, Kanajiiguda, prompting officials to make these into containment zones.



In the three COVID hospitals, 26 were positive cases were reported from the Erragadda Govt chest hospital, Ayurvedic hospital.

On Saturday, out of the 75 people who were admitted to the King Kothi Hospital OP, Samples from 18 people were collected and sent for diagnostic tests. Of the samples sent on Friday, five were positive and six were negative. There are currently 40 suspected cases who were in the hospital isolation wards. The five of them were taken to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Sabjimandi and Mekalamandi in the Jiyaguda range are the major carriers of the virus. The surrounding colonies are dependent on these markets. More than 11 people who came back from Delhi Markhaz tested positive for the virus and there is fear that the virus might have spread to others. There have been 88 positive cases so far. , out of which eight have already died.



There are 20 containment zones within the Khairatabad Zone, of which 8 containments are in Jiaguda division. One person under Jummeratbazar, adjacent to the same area, was tested positive and about 30 people who were close to him were sent on quarantine.



Another 15 people were infected through a sales executive from Mangalhat Kamatipura area. One constable (33) from Kulsumpura PS also got positive. His family members living in Vanasthalipuram were all quarantined.With more than 50 cases being registered in Asifnagar, the areas were brought under the containment zone.



There have been more than 57 positive cases so far in five circles under the LB Nagar Zone. Most of these cases are reported in Vanasthalipuram complex, SKD Nagar, Hudasai Nagar Colony, JB Colony, Thirumalanagar and Sharadanagar. This has resulted in 13 areas being cordoned off as containment zones.

The virus has spread to a large number of people through Malakpet Ganj, Fruit Market and Vegetable Markets and through a Dialysis Center in Malakpet. Three people who underwent dialysis died recently.

