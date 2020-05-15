HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPass), will be implemented from the first week of June in GHMC areas and Municipalities. As per the new rule , the TS-bPass will allow citizens to construct houses through self-certification if the dwelling is to be built within 75 square yards and the rule will cover Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas and all municipalities.

This was announced on Thursday after State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, in a review meeting over the implementation of the system, instructed officials to be ready to implement the TS-bPass from the first week of June in the state.

KTR said that the TS-bPass is being implemented in 87 municipalities on a trial basis.

While officials have been verifying the applications, a few buildings have already received permission. About 1,100 applications have been received till now.

KTR He asked the officials to upgrade the required infrastructure and enhance training for the employees to ensure hassle-free transactions.

He told them to work towards providing online approvals, once the complete system is in place, it said.

He also the asked officials to make necessary upgrades of the software based on the feedback given by officials at the ground level.

The minister instructed the officials to provide various online options (Mee Seva citizen service centres, Mobile App) for the citizens to send in their applications, apart from the offline registrations.

A call centre is also being set up for those who have any queries about the new regulation.

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Director Satyanarayana and officials from the MA &UD participated in the meeting.

Also Read: COVID-19: Hyderabad Tops The List In Face Mask-Rule Violation