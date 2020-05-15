HYDERABAD: Even with the forest department and police officials launching a large-scale search operations for the second day to locate the wild leopard, it is yet to be found. Officials have been trying hard since yesterday afternoon to capture the leopard which went missing on Thursday. The leopard which was apparently injured ,was found lying along the highway road of the Rajendranagar suburb of Mylardevpalli-Katedan main road (NH7) near Hyderabad. The scared animal is said to have entered a farmhouse nearby and then ran into the forest area near the railway station located nearby.

Forest officials believe that the leopard might have escaped from the Kalvakurthi area and must have ventured across the Shamshabad forest route. Locals in the surrounding areas are worried that the leopard is yet to be caught.

However, forest officials have already warned locals not to venture out of their houses for sometime.

With the help of drone cameras, forest officials are making efforts to trace the leopard. Meanwhile pug marks of the leopard have been identified and based on these marks officials believe that the leopard could still be in the farmhouse.

Meanwhile forest officials are continuing search operations with the help of night vision cameras and from the feed of the trap cameras set up to capture the leopard.

Separate traps were set up along with two cages to capture the leopard. In addition this shooters from the forest department have been kept on alert and officials have expressed hope to capture the elusive leopard.

