HYDERABAD: Days after the Telangana government making it mandatory for people to wear face masks and imposing a Rs 1,000 fine for violation of the rule, people continue to flout the rule. As per reports, these violations are particularly high in the Hyderabad region where the spread of COVID-19 is also high.

Despite the Police imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 for not wearing the mask, the Hyderabad police department has been identifying mass violations with the help of artificial intelligence installed in CC cameras in the past week.

As per reports, the number of cases crossed 4,719 as on Wednesday. The highest number of such cases is reported in the city's commissionerates. These violations are particularly high in Hyderabad. However, the violations are less in the districts.

The face mask-rule is not being followed in the Old City areas and the locals there are seen flouting rules.

The Hyderabad Commissionerate has registered 1,315 cases in just five days. Warangal comes second in the list at 603 cases, Ramagundam-472, Rachakonda -390 and Khammam reported 197 cases.

DGP Mahender Reddy has called for people in the state to continue wearing face-masks in until a vaccine is made available to treat coronavirus.

Also Read: Telangana Police To Punish Face-Mask Violators With Rs 1,000 Fine