HYDERABAD: A leopard was spotted on National Highway No 7 near the Katedan railway track in the Mailardevpally police limits in Hyderabad on Thursday. Efforts were on to safely rescue the wild animal, forest officials said. The efforts might take another hour is what the officials are saying.

As per reports the leopard which appeared injured and was seen lying close to the median of a Road Under Bridge. A lorry driver from Kakinada named Subhani, who was passing by, saw the animal lying on the road and stopped to see what happened. When he tried to get close, the cat attacked him and injured the man.

After receiving information, police and forest officials rushed to the spot along with the rescue team from Nehru Zoological Park and they sent him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The forest officials first tried to capture it, but the sacred animal ran away into the forest area close to the industrial area nearby.

Senior officials of the Forest Department were monitoring the situation and efforts were underway to capture it safely. Drones have been deployed to locate the animal and the forest officials have readied tranquilizers to give the animal, once they manage to locate it.

The area has been cordoned off and locals have been alerted to stay indoors. While commuters have been cautioned, the traffic has been restricted.

It is believed that the animal had escaped from the jungles and ventured on the highway either by accident or in search of food.

