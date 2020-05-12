HYDERABAD: As per the latest reports the size of the famed Khairatabad Ganesh idol will be downsized to only one foot in size. In a shocking move the committee has decided to build only a one-foot sized Ganesha idol, as against the usual gigantic 60-plus feet size of the idol built every year. But the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav organisers said that a final decision will be taken only after consulting with the police and officials, they said. This was also said to be due to the coronavirus effect and also in compliance with the environmental regulations.

Lakhs of people have been visiting the mega Ganesha idol during the Ganesh festival time, which is open to public for 11 days from the day of the festival till its immersion.

For the past 66 years the height of the Ganesh idol was increased by one foot every year. It was started with a small Ganesh idol of just 1 foot in 1954, by S Shankaraiya a freedom fighter. The height kept increasing over the years until it got to an astonishing 61 feet in 2019.

Meanwhile the making of the famed Khairatabad Ganesh idol works will begin from May 18 at the pandal site, where it is usually installed in Hyderabad. This was confirmed by the the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee chairman S Sudarshan who said that the idol making process will begin with 'Karra Pooja' to be held on the May 18.The construction of the idol will start from May 18, and will continue till the third week of August, he said.

This was stated after speculations floating over the making of city's tallest Khairatabad Ganesha idol being halted, due to the ongoing lockdown affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the spike in cases in Hyderabad.

The idol will be unveiled on the occasion of Ganesh Chavithi festival, which falls on August 22. While talking about the precautionary measures being taken to handle large crowds of devotees who come to see the idol, Sudarshan said that they would ensure social distancing and other protective measures for the devotees.

While talking about the special arrangements, the Committee president said that they would try and arrange for a sanitisation chamber at the entrance of the pandal. He said that sanitation will be also be given high priority considering the situation prevailing at that time.

