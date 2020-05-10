HYDERABAD: A huge fire accident case has been reported at one of the scrap godowns here at Habeeb Nagar, Nampally on Sunday morning.
According to reports, the massive fire broke out after the three compressor cylinders explodede at 'Royal Scrap Godown' under Habeeb Nagar police station limits.
On alerting, three fire engines reached the spot and doused the fire.
No casualities have been reported from the incident.
In a similar incident which was also reported on Sunday morning, a fire broke out in a cardboard factory in outer Delhi's Bawana. However, no casualities have been reported from there too.