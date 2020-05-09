HYDERABAD: In a good news, at least 200 people from two Telugu states -Telangana and Andhra Pradesh- stranded abroad due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown are scheduled to reach Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad, on May 9 at 7 PM. They will be shifted to quarantine centres once they land here.

The AI flight has taken off from Kuwait and will be landing in Telangana by 7 PM today.

A total 64 flights carrying approximately 15,000 returnees from 12 countries are expected to land at 14 airports across India from May 7 to 15 as part of phase one of the Indian government's "Vande Bharat" Mission.

In the first phase of this mega mission, all the 200 stranded people will be brought back to Hyderabad.

While some passengers are from Telangana others are from Andhra Pradesh. Telangana state government has arranged quarantine facilities for them in hotels and lodges.

The government has fixed packages which ranges between Rs 5,000 to 30,000 and the passengers have to bear the costs.

