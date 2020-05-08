HYDERABAD: In a relief of sorts for people whose vehicle were seized for violating lockdown rules, the Hyderabad traffic police department announced that they would release them. The police said the owners could come and take their vehicles after paying a fine of Rs 500. The fine could be paid either thorough Mee Seva , PayTM or Phone Pay UPI service, they said.

However, they clearly stated that the vehicles seized under the Epidemic Disease Act, would be released only through court orders.

More than 1.60 lakh vehicles have been seized till date in Hyderabad, after the lockdown was effected due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The civil police have seized more than one lakh vehicles and the traffic police have seized more than 50 thousand two and four wheelers caught for violating the lockdown rules.

Most of the vehicles were seized in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, which cover Hyderabad and surroundings.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar earlier tweeted that the police have released the bikes in the last few days.

The top cop cautioned the vehicle owners that restrictions still remain in force and asked them to remain indoors and follow the restrictions to fight Coronavirus.

