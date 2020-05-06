HYDERABAD: As the Telangana's Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday permitted the liquor shop owners to resume their business from Wednesday, several wine shops witnessed long queues with most of the consumers standing in line from early morning.

Reportedly, in most liquor shops at least half kilometer long queues were observed even before the shops reopened at the stipulated time of 10 am.

All the wine shops across the state had remained shut for nearly 42 days. They had shut down on March 22, when the country had observed Janata Curfew till yesterday, May 5.

Police officials were also deployed outside the liquor shops to ensure that people follow the social distancing measure, facial masks and precautions.

While addressing to the media on Tuesday, KCR had informed that liquor shops in the state's Red, Orange as well as Green zones will reopen on Wednesday. However, shops located in containment zones will not reopen.

In Hyderabad, which is a Red zone, there are around 173 liquor shops, of which around 15 shops located in containment zones will remain closed.

The smiles were back on many faces as they managed to buy liquor after many days and this is why they stood in long queues bearing the burning heat.

Also Read: KCR Extends Telangana Lockdown Till May 29th; Allows Liquor Shops From Wednesday