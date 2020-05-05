HYDERABAD: Contactless terminal entry and social distancing are among a few of the new operational procedures being put in place at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here to ensure passenger safety once operations resume post the coronavirus lockdown.
All passengers will be encouraged to use web check- in before arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
Passengers can also use CUSS (Common Use Self Service) kiosk before entering the terminal, airport sources said on Tuesday.
The number of CUSS machines on the forecourt have been increased to 19 with the option of contactless usage, sources added.
Contactless terminal entry system is put in place to avoid any possible contact between the CISF personnel and the passengers, they said.
Temperature screening will be done by CISF with automated thermal cameras at all terminal entry points with provision of social distancing markers.
Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at terminal entry points have also been placed.
Passenger baggage will be spray coated with chemical disinfectant which evaporates by the time bags reach the passenger on the belt.
SGK Kishore,CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said that the Hyderabad Airport management, including all stakeholders are working through the lockdown period to ensure that the right measures are in place for ensuring passenger safety once commercial flight operations are permitted to resume by the government.
"While the airport is geared up with a high level of hygiene and new operational procedures, passengers' role in keeping the airport safe would also be equally important. We request all passengers to extend their cooperation and support for measures such as usage of face masks, thermal screening and social distancing," he said.
