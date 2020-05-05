HYDERABAD: Contactless terminal entry and social distancing are among a few of the new operational procedures being put in place at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here to ensure passenger safety once operations resume post the coronavirus lockdown.

All passengers will be encouraged to use web check- in before arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Passengers can also use CUSS (Common Use Self Service) kiosk before entering the terminal, airport sources said on Tuesday.

The number of CUSS machines on the forecourt have been increased to 19 with the option of contactless usage, sources added.