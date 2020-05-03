HYDERABAD: In a very shocking incident, a journalist who works in Delhi for a Telugu news channel, tested positive for COVID-19. Tests have been conducted in Hyderbad's Apollo Hospital on Friday and he was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The reporter was shifted to the isolation ward immediately. TUWJ President and Media Academy Chairman Allam Narayana and TUWJ chief secretary Maruti Sagar spoke with Delhi TUWJ President Praveen Kumar and chief secretary Pradeep Kumar on this issue. The media academy is giving financial assistance of Rs. 20,000 to the journalist who was infected with the coronavirus. After getting the information, the concerned media management extended a financial aid of Rs. 1 lakh for his medical expenses.

The other journalists promised that they would lend their hand by donating a sum of Rs. 10, 000. Former MP Konda Vishweswar Reddy also spoke with the health authorities of Apollo Hospitals. The officials are now tracing down the contacts of the journalist. The family members and all primary contacts of the journalist are kept under quarantine.

The Vice-President, M. Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of State for Home, G. Kishan Reddy spoke with the management of Apollo Hospitals and inquired about the health condition of the reporter. Union Minister Kishan asserted that COVID-19 tests will be conducted to all the Telugu media journalists working in Delhi.

