This is the defence forces’ way of expressing their gratitude for the selfless services being rendered by the medical fraternity including doctors, nurses, attendants and other affiliated staff in treating the COVID-19 patients.

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat announced that the three armed services would come up with special activities on Sunday to salute the ‘COVID-19 Warriors’. As promised Indian Air Force helicopters and fighter jets began showering flower petals from Srinagar to Trivandrum and from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat.

Simultaneously, the Indian Army conducted mountain band displays at some COVID-19 hospitals across the country. Later in the day, the Indian Navy will light up its warships even as some of their helicopters showered flower petals on hospitals.

Gandhi Hospital happened to be the chosen one for this rare honour. It is a very small symbolic gesture for all the sacrifices being made by the medical staff in this critical time of Coronavirus pandemic. But it was certainly fitting tribute which will surely lighten the hearts of the medical fraternity that is relentlessly working while being away from their families and risking their lives to save thousands of lives in their regions.

