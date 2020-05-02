HYDERABAD: One of the most well-known paediatrician P. Sudarshan Reddy passed away here on Friday.

Dr Reddy was also former superintendent of Niloufer Hospital head of the Paediatrics department, Osmania Medical College and General Hospital. Apart from this, he also worked in several private hospitals.

A senior member of Indian Academic of Paediatrics (IAP), Telangana chapter, he was also chairman and chief consultant paediatrician, Krishna Children's Hospital.

Dr Reddy received is many awards throughout his career including Dr. Harishchandra Gold Medal best outgoing DCH Student in University (1981), Dr G.V. R. Gold Medal best outgoing MD student in University (1983), Dr Balagopala Raju award for best paper in National Conference Jodhpur and many more.

Speaking to a daily, members of the IAP, Telangana chapter said, "He was a great academician, teacher, philosopher, spiritual Guru, a great advisor and a great human being. It is an irreparable loss to IAP, paediatric fraternity and to the entire society."

Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao also tweeted expressing his condolences and said Dr. Reddy was his doctor as well when he was a kid.